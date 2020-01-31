ANGLETON — Prosecutors questioned two officials on the second day of the trial of Joshua Schnizer, seeking to determine the factors surrounding the events that led to two vehicles striking Adam Arsenault on the night of his death.
A Galveston County medical examiner and a Lake Jackson police detective were the only witnesses to testify Thursday in the trial of Schnizer, the 40-year-old man accused of aggravated assault in the March death of Arsenault.
After medical experts determined Arsenault’s fatal injuries were consistent with an auto-pedestrian accident, Texas state prosecutor Josh Golden argued Arsenault could have sustained a stab wound prior to the incident that examiners might have missed.
Galveston County medical examiner Dr. Yoshiyuki Kikuchi testified he could not rule that out, but stood by his report.
Arsenault was hit by two vehicles Highway 332 after suspiciously ending up in the road around 1:30 a.m., Golden told a Brazoria County jury.
Prior to the incident, Arsenault was leaving a bar with Schnizer and another man in the early morning hours of March 7, 2019, prosecutors said.
The 33-year-old man had been trying to buy drugs from Schnizer and gave him money during the prior evening while drinking, witnesses testified Wednesday.
Schnizer did not intend to give Arsenault his money back or get him drugs, witness Chris Dowdy previously testified.
An altercation ensued in a white Toyota Tundra, which was carrying Arsenault and Schnizer while being driven by another man Schnizer had been hanging out with all evening, Golden said.
In a recorded interview with Lake Jackson Detective Daron Lewis, Schnizer said he threatened Arsenault with a knife after being attacked by the man while they rode on the highway, Lewis testified.
“I’m leaning as far as I can to get (Arsenault) to chill and he’s like ‘let me out, let me out’,” Schnizer could be heard saying in the recorded interview with Lake Jackson police. “So the door starts to crack open and I told him to stop and then I just watched him go whoop! Just like that, he just bailed backwards. There was no way for me to stop him or grab him.”
Screenshots of text messages Arsenault sent to his former girlfriend were sent to the Lake Jackson Police Department after Arsenault’s death, Lewis said.
The texts indicated that Arsenault was in distress moments before his death, Lewis said.
Lewis testified he got the impression Schnizer wasn’t giving authorities the entire truth when he was being questioned at his place of work in late March.
After investigators received permission to search the truck Arsenault rode in that morning, they discovered a stain in the seat he sat in as well as small slashes in the center console that might have been consistent with a small knife, Lewis said.
Schnizer was later indicted by a grand jury and charged with aggravated assault, records show.
Schnizer has remained in the Brazoria County jail since May 21 on a $100,000 bond for the second-degree felony, online court records show.
If convicted of the charge, Schnizer faces up to 20 years in prison.
Defense attorney Paul Kendall will cross-examine Lewis today at 9 a.m. at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111. E. Locust Avenue in the 412th District Court.
