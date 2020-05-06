LAKE JACKSON — City Council canceled the July 4 fireworks show and spring concert series, closed the city’s outdoor pool for the rest of 2020 and will discuss whether to cancel Festival of Lights in preparation for a potential $2 million deficit in this fiscal year’s budget.
“We’re trying to cut the nice-to-have things in relation to the have-to-have things,” City Manager Bill Yenne said during an in-person meeting Monday. “It’s gonna be ugly.”
The council and staff members present Monday all wore face masks and sat 6 feet apart, spaced out around the council chambers. Ten spaced-out chairs and masks were available for public attendees, of which there were three.
Lake Jackson will be heavily affected by lost sales tax, the city’s largest source of revenue, Yenne said. He has encouraged department heads to cut spending wherever possible for this fiscal year, which ends in September.
However, city leadership does not yet know exactly big of a hit to expect from lost sales tax revenue, Yenne said. Many stores shut down for weeks, including those in Brazos Mall, while others report close to “Black Friday” crowds daily, he said.
Canceling the upcoming firework show will save the city more than $15,000, Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Bubnick said. They already paid a $8,470 deposit that they will not get back, he said.
The city could postpone the show and have it within a certain time frame if possible, but the window would not extend until New Year’s Eve or any other regular firework event, Bubnick said.
Councilman Vinay Singhania voted against the motion. The city will lose more than $8,000 either way and might not be able to afford it next year, so it would be nice to have it if at all possible this year, he said. People could properly distance to watch the show, Singhania said.
Councilman Buster Buell, who made the motion to cancel it, said it was all about safety for him.
Closing outdoor pools is somewhat the norm in many places this year since it is almost impossible to control children and keep them away from each other while swimming, Bubnick said. The closure will save at least $30,000, he said.
All aquatics activities will be consolidated to the city’s indoor pool if and when they happen, he said.
Council unanimously passed the motion to close the pool.
While the annual Festival of Lights doesn’t happen until the weekend before Thanksgiving, planning for it would usually happen now, Yenne said.
“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to pull off getting everything together,” he said.
Council did not take action regarding the festival and elected to discuss it in July, since contracts for the event are usually executed later in the summer, City Attorney Sherri Russell said.
The city had $40,000 to spend on its spring concert series this year, $10,000 of which came from an Olin Corp. donation, Bubnick said. Olin does not want its money back, so the city can still use the $10,000 to have a smaller fall concert series this year if possible, he said.
Council unanimously agreed to cancel the spring series.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Councilman Gerland Roznovsky informed council about programs he’s researched from other Texas cities to stimulate local businesses. Other similarly sized cities have used unique funds to offer grants to small businesses, he said.
Lake Jackson does not have funding identified for a grant program, but could use the funding designated for Discover Lake Jackson, an online tourism-promoting program, to instead promote businesses locally, Roznovsky said.
Council unanimously agreed to redirect Discover Lake Jackson’s efforts and funds to local businesses that could benefit from its marketing.
