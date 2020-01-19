Numerous municipalities report that multiple people filed paperwork to be candidates on May’s ballot. There is already a contested mayoral race in Lake Jackson, where Mayor Bob Sipple is vacating his seat.
Filing for municipal candidates opened Wednesday and closes Feb. 14.
LAKE JACKSON
Two people have filed to fill the vacant mayoral seat in the City of Enchantment.
Longtime Councilman Gerald Roznovsky turned in his packet to run for mayor. Roznovsky failed to gain the mayoral seat in 2018 when Sipple came out ahead of the two-person race with 51.8 percent of the votes, but Roznovsky continued to serve on council.
Former Lake Jackson EMS Chief Fred Ortiz also filed to run for mayor, City Secretary Alice Rodgers said. Ortiz served as chief for about a decade before parting ways and purchasing Help Inc., a health supply and service company in Lake Jackson.
Council Position 2, filled by Vinay Singhania, and Council Position 4, filled by R. L. “Buster” Buell III, are both up for reelection this year, Rodgers said. Both councilmen have already filed to run for their current seats, she said.
Council members and the mayor serve two-year terms. Council members are paid $37.50 a meeting, not to exceed $75 a month, and the mayor is paid $250 a month.
ANGLETON
Angleton City Council has three positions up for election this year, with Position 1, 3 and 5 open.
House District 25 Candidate Cody Vasut, who currently sits on the council’s Position 5, will not seek reelection, nor will Position 1 Councilman Mike Sullivan. No one has yet filed to run in those positions, Mayor Pro Tem John Wright said.
Position 3, currently filled by Wright, is also up for election. Though he has not filed, Wright said he intends to run again for the position.
Council positions consist of two-year terms and council members are paid $100 per month for their service.
DANBURY ISD
Two incumbents have filed to run in the school board elections, Danbury ISD Secretary Lisa Menard said.
For Positions 1 and 2, Roy LoStracco and Tara Bulanek Williams have said they plan to seek reelection.
The two positions are the only spots open for election this year.
School board members serve three-year terms.
ANGLETON ISD
Only two positions are up for election on the Angleton ISD school board.
Positions 2 and 3, filled by Bill Garwood and Tommy Gaines, are the only spots up for grabs of the seven trustee positions.
Each position serves a three-year term, according to the Angleton ISD board of trustees election website.
BRAZORIA
There is already a contested race in Brazoria as current Councilwoman Roschelle Hicks and Frank Quinty Jr. have both filed to run for her Position 4 seat, City Secretary Sheila Williams said.
Mayor Roger Shugart has filed to run for his seat, Williams said. Two other people have picked up election packets but had yet to return them Friday, she said.
Position 2 Councilwoman Gail Logsdon is also up for reelection and has not filed, Williams said.
Brazoria council members serve two-year terms and are not paid.
JONES CREEK
No one has filed to run for a seat in Jones Creek, Village Secretary Kimberly Morris said.
Mayor Gordon Schlemmer, Marshal William Tidwell and Aldermen Glenn Jordan and Justin Wright are up for reelection this year, she said.
The election packet is online, so she does not know whether anyone has taken interest.
“I’m hoping a few will,” Morris said.
The council members serve two-year terms and are not paid.
RICHWOOD
No one has filed to run for the positions up for election in Richwood this year, utility billing employee Laura Tyner said.
Staff have given out two binders, but have not gotten the applications back, she said.
The terms expiring this year are Council Position 1, occupied by Mike Johnson, Council Position 4, occupied by Mark Brown II and Council Position 5, occupied by Katie Johnson.
Council members serve two-year terms and are not paid.
SWEENY ISD
Every year, there are usually two seats up for election on Sweeny ISD’s school board, but this year there are three, said Superintendent Tory Hill. Positions 1, 5 and 7 are up for election, and each of the incumbents is eligible to be reelected.
“They’re three-year terms, and these are all volunteer positions,” Hill said.
Connie McAda holds Position 1, Jan Reddoch holds Position 5 and Peggy Ellis holds Position 7, Hill said. He is not yet certain which of them will be running, he said. Four election packets have been picked up but none have been returned.
“I’m hoping that we have something soon, but we don’t have anything yet,” Hill said. “It’s still early.”
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Both incumbents up for reelection for the Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees have filed to run again, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said.
Mason Howard, president of the board, has submitted his paperwork, as well as Scott Schwertner, vice president of the board, she said.
No one else has picked up a packet, Kelley said.
Trustees serve three-year terms and are not paid.
C-BISD
The Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees has three positions up for reelection this year and one incumbent has filed, Business Services Director Jason Tracy said.
Nick Kondra filed for his Position 5 seat, Tracy said. Position 6 Trustee Jackie Gotcher and Position 7 Trustee Linda Huebner have not filed, he said.
A couple of packets have been picked up in person but it can also be downloaded online, so Tracy said he does not know how much interest is out there.
Trustees serve three-year terms and are not paid.
OYSTER CREEK
Council positions 3, 4 and 5 are all up for reelection this year, according to city secretary Andi Ford. Councilmembers are elected for two-year terms and are paid $150 per month.
Council Position 3 is held by Lonnie Carr Jr., Position 4 is held by Harold Vandergrifft and Position 5 is held by Darrell Raska. All are eligible for reelection, but as of now, no one has filed for election or reelection, and no election packets have been picked up.
“I haven’t heard of anything, but I hope that they’ll all run again,” Ford said.
BAILEY’S PRAIRIE
The mayor’s position, which is currently held by Tammy Mutina, and three aldermen positions held by Ray Wagner, Michelle Powless and Tom Belmore, are up for reelection, Mutina said Thursday.
All terms run for two years, and none of the positions are paid, she said.
“Yes, I will run again,” Mutina said. “There’s a lot to it, but I have learned a lot. I will continue to learn, but it’s getting easier, if you will.”
Mutina had not yet filed for reelection when The Facts spoke with her, and no one else had filed for election for any of the positions or picked up any election packets, she said.
“You never know,” she said. “People may come in at the last minute.”
HOLIDAY LAKES
Holiday Lakes might see a busy election season, “but they’ve said that the last three elections, but then nobody’s bothered to come sign up to run,” Town Secretary Cindy Clark said.
The mayor’s position and aldermen Positions 1 and 2 are up for election this year, she said. Norman Schroeder is the mayor, and Arbutus Nolasco and Sarah Brown hold alderman Positions 1 and 2, respectively.
All are eligible for reelection for another unpaid, two-year term, but only Brown has filed, Clark said. No other election packets have been picked up, she said.
“They usually wait until the last minute if they’re going to,” Clark said.
IOWA COLONY
Position 1, which is currently held by Susan Cottrell, and Position 2, held by Arnetta Murray, are up for election this season, according to City Secretary Kayleen Rosser.
Both incumbents are eligible to be reelected for another two-year term, she said. Council positions are unpaid, she said.
“We have had nobody file at this time,” Rosser said Friday.
It’s too soon to tell whether Iowa Colony will have a busy election season, she said.
MANVEL
In Manvel, two incumbents and a newcomer have filed for election.
Mayor Debra Davison filed for her seat and Jason Albert filed for his council Position 5 seat, City Secretary Tammy Bell said.
Niccole Tyson has filed to run for council Position 3, which is currently occupied by Brian Wilmer. Wilmer has not yet filed, online information indicates.
Council members serve three-year terms for no pay.
CLUTE
Council members from Wards A, C and E are elected in even-numbered years, meaning they will be up for reelection this year, according to the city’s website. These seats are occupied by Jeff Crisp, Chuck Pate and Frances Vaughn, respectively.
City staff could not be reached Friday for information about who has filed.
QUINTANA
Council Positions 3, 4 and 5 are up for reelection this year, according to City Administrator Tammi Cimiotta. Those seats are currently held by Michael Fletcher, Joe Mento and Debbie Alongis, respectively.
All three filed for reelection on Friday, Cimiotta said.
City staff could not be reached by phone for further information.
