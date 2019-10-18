A proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 5 ballot could replace a costly, ineffective system currently in place to relieve property taxpayers in disaster areas, officials say.
A vote “yes” for Proposition 3 would allow political subdivisions to provide temporary property tax exemptions in areas the governor declared as disaster areas.
PROP 3
Passing this amendment would allow House Bill 492 — approved by the legislature — to go into effect. The bill would govern how taxing entities in disaster areas can provide exemptions.
Properties with at least 15 percent damage can receive a property tax break, and that will be prorated based on when the disaster happened, said Ro’Vin Garrett, Brazoria County tax assessor-collector. The homeowner will apply for the exemption and the appraisal district will use taxpayer testimony, FEMA files and other documents to determine the extent of damage, she said.
Currently, taxing entities can order a reappraisal to provide property tax relief after a disaster, Garrett said. That almost never happens, because it could cost a city like Holiday Lakes — where 100 percent of homes were damaged — more than its annual operating budget.
Brazoria County Chief Appraiser Cheryl Evans said she can’t recall an entity ordering a reappraisal during the last decade.
While each taxing entity had a choice of ordering a reappraisal, the new law would make it mandatory for each entity to provide a break for a certain property, Garrett said.
“It’s very important that people vote for this legislation because it repeals a process that’s costly, that’s optional, that entities do not take the option because it’s so expensive, the cost eats up any savings,” she said.
It being mandatory means if a property is 100 percent damaged by a disaster, the property owner will not have to pay 100 percent of those property taxes from the date of the disaster until the first of the year for each school district, city, port and any other entities that usually tax them, she said.
“It’s fair, it actually gets relief and it’s easier on administration,” Garrett said.
Property owners will have 105 days from the date the disaster is declared to apply for a tax break if it is before the tax rate is adopted — from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1 — or 45 days if the tax rate has already been adopted, according to HB 492. Breaks will be given for properties at least 15 percent damaged, according to the bill.
The bill provides an exception if the taxing unit has already adopted a tax rate for the tax year in which the declaration is issued.
“A person is not entitled to the exemption for that tax year unless the governing body of the taxing unit adopts the exemption in the manner provided by law for official action by the body,” the bill states.
That is to give some control to the taxing entities that still need to provide services in the case of a disaster, Garrett said.
A group of 22 stakeholders spent 18 months coming up with this proposition to make it the best it could possibly be, she said.
Critics say the bill could either deprive governments of necessary funds, take away local control or not go far enough to provide relief, according to a House Research Organization Focus Report.
Garrett said this proposition was worked on diligently to find something that will work.
“It’s a much better system than the one in place and I want to encourage people to notice that prop and to vote for it,” Garrett said.
PROP 2
A vote “yes” for Proposition 2 would amend the Texas Constitution to allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue more debt for water and wastewater development projects, specifically for low-income areas.
The ballot language reads “amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
This applies to counties with Economically Distressed Areas Program funding, which does not include Brazoria County. That program provides financial assistance for projects to develop water and wastewater services in economically distressed areas where these services or facilities are inadequate to meet minimum state standards, according to the House Research Organization report.
PROP 6
Proposition 6 would authorize “the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas,” according to the ballot language.
Supporters say the proposition is important to maintain the agency’s current level of activity and continue Texas’ national leadership in cancer research and prevention, while critics say it is noble, but funding cancer research is not an essential state function, according to the research report.
The organization also addresses challenges associated with access to advanced cancer treatment and establishes standards to ensure proper use of funds authorized for cancer research and prevention, the report states.
PROP 7
Proposition 7 would allow increased distributions to the available school fund, which would effectively double the fund, according to the report.
The School Land Board’s realized investment returns would have allowed greater annual distributions if there was not a $300 million cap in the Constitution, the report states. Supporters say the proposition would improve funding for public schools by doubling the constitutionally authorized annual distribution from the board to the Available School Fund, according to the report.
Critics say the proposition doesn’t come with any assurances the additional spending would improve education outcomes, the report states.
PROP 9
Proposition 9 would let lawmakers “exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state,” the ballot language states.
Texas exempts certain precious metals from sales taxes, but they could be subject to local ad valorem taxes if they are income-producing, and sometimes if not income-producing, according to the report. Prop 9 would block that, supporters say, according to the report.
Critics say the state should not expand property tax exemptions when the property tax system as a whole is being examined and revised, and exemptions to the property tax system should not be used to incentivize economic behavior, the report states.
PROP 10
Proposition 10 would authorize a state agency or a county, municipality or other political subdivision to transfer without fee a law enforcement dog, horse or other animal to the animal’s handler or another qualified caretaker upon the animal’s retirement or at another time if it was in the animal’s best interest, the report states.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.