Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Friday
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. $12 per plate. Drive-thru service only. Call Ken at 979-417-7116.
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. $10 plates. Drive-thru only. Call 979-233-5271.
The Bunny Hop Gala: Postponed until June 26. Sponsorships available. Call 979-233-3306.
Sunday
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
