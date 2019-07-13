FREEPORT
Weed eradication blamed for fire
Contractors using gasoline to kill weeds growing through asphalt at a business in the 1900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard caught a corner of the building on fire, officials said.
At about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, contractors were soaking the weeds in gasoline and burning them with a propane torch at Bottom Dollar Carpet, Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley said.
While burning grass along the edge of the building, the grass came into contact with the building and a fire started, Motley said.
The damage was to the exterior of the building and there was no structural damage, Motley said.
Any smoke damage to carpeting inside hadn’t been determined, he said.
LAKE JACKSON
Woman hit by car
A woman is OK after being hit by a car outside a Lake Jackson department store Friday, police said.
The woman exited the store and stepped in front of an approaching vehicle, Assistant Police Chief Chris Anderson said. The woman put her hands out in front of her, but the vehicle hit her and knocked her backward, he said.
Lake Jackson EMS took the woman to the hospital because she hit her head when she fell backward, Anderson said.
No one was ticketed in the incident, Anderson said. The woman’s age and more details were unavailable as it was deemed a minor accident, he said.
