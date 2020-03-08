FREEPORT — Residents who might consider ducking down a different aisle when they see a ship’s crew member in a local store can rest assured the visitor has been tested for coronavirus, officials said.
All passengers and crew members arriving at Port Freeport and the Port of Houston are reviewed for any potential of having contracted the coronavirus, port authorities confirmed.
Since many Brazosport residents interact with foreign visitors coming through Port Freeport, port authorities are partnering with health department officials in taking offensive measures against the rapidly spreading virus also known as COVID-19.
“We will continue to closely monitor this matter and support any decisions and directions of our area, state and federal agency partners to protect the health and well-being of our community,” Port Freeport Executive Director/CEO Phyllis Saathoff said.
Port authorities are monitoring foreign nationals who arrive by ship before allowing them into the community to engage in any commercial or personal activities, port authorities said.
Cases are considered “community spread” when their direct origin is unknown. In these cases, the disease would have to have spread to the affected individuals from someone who might not have been symptomatic or traveled to any of the areas experiencing large outbreaks. A community-spread case could occur with someone who has not traveled at all and contracted it through personal contact.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no cases of the coronavirus in Brazoria County, though there are at least eight cases of the virus in the neighboring Houston area and 19 in Texas. All those who tested positive recently traveled abroad or were sent to Texas for Quarantine from affected areas.
All foreign and domestic vessels entering the U.S. from any foreign ports are monitored and tracked by the U.S. Coast Guard as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, port officials said. All vessels, crew and passengers are monitored.
Travel history, including places the crew member has visited recently, is being reviewed by the border authorities, leading to some individuals possibly being prohibited to depart their vessel. High-risk countries include mainland China and Iran, according to CBP officials. The travel risk limit is 14 days.
“Any prior vessel calls to specific CDC identified high-risk countries for 2019-nCoV is taken into consideration. Further, CBP has developed a local (Port Freeport) response plan should a case be identified,” port officials said.
Those who have traveled to high-risk countries won’t necessarily be turned away, but they will undergo strict health screenings and will be quarantined.
“Those travelers are identified by CBP officers during their primary inspection and are referred for secondary screening where CDC personnel conduct the enhanced health screening,” a CBP spokesperson said. “CDC makes any determination from there as to whether any additional measures must be taken.”
For information about coronavirus preparedness in Brazoria County, visit brazoriacountytx.gov/departments/health-department. For the most up-to-date information on state and national conditions, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
I thought Pres Trump isn't doing enough according to dem media and dems making this issue political as they always do. Attack attack but as long as it is dems doing so this is ok
