CLUTE — Lisa Owsley is used to giving things for free to people experiencing hard times who might be becoming desperate. She’s not used to someone trying to steal them.
The executive director of The Food Basket found the pantry building broken into Thursday morning. The culprit, believed to be a lone man, was long gone.
“Based on our security footage, we believe it occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night,” Owsley said.
Although the break-in was a shock, this is not the first incident The Food Basket has experienced.
“This is our fourth break-in. This one bothers me more because it was an adult,” board president Michael Rowland said. “The previous time we were 90 percent sure it was kids because they took all of the candy.”
Rowland was unsure of the motive of the burglar.
“It’s heartbreaking that someone would want to break in,” Rowland said. “We give the food away. We will give people what they need.”
Based on security footage, Rowland believes it is someone who frequents the food bank.
“All indications are this is one of our clients is what preliminary information indicates,” he said.
The culprit tried unsuccessfully to enter multiple doors before reaching the cooler.
“We found another door had been jimmied and they could not get through the deadbolt on the other doors,” Rowland said. “They were unsuccessful in getting into the actual pantry. However, they took a bat and broke the hinges off of our cooler.”
It is unknown what items were stolen from the cooler, which houses deli, dairy and produce.
“We receive donations from Kroger and they are put in dairy crates to be sorted the day before we distribute,” Rowland said. “There were some indications in the security video of what he took.”
The damage done to the building was minimal. After entering the cooler and stealing the food items, he closed the door, Owsley said.
“Actual damage to the cooler I don’t believe occurred,” Rowland said. “We did have a refrigeration expert come out and he made sure the door would close and seal properly.”
The small amount of food the burglar made off with is nothing compared to the pantry’s stock, Rowland said.
“We have food and we will be OK for an extended period of time,” he said. “There is going to be food in the system. It’s not going to be a problem and we won’t run out.”
The break-in is disheartening because the food is free anyway, Rowland said.
“If he would have come on Saturday he would have received the food for free,” Owsley said. “He didn’t have to break into our facility. We are here to help those in need and those who ask for help.”
