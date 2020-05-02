ANGLETON — While some people got out of jail early to prevent risks of COVID-19 spreading, the pandemic has left families to await justice for slain loved ones and addicts to risk relapsing without regular visits from probation officers.
Probation officers have changed their procedures to still meet with some probationers during the pandemic, said Gregory Dillon, Brazoria County’s director of the probation department.
Some people on probation have dealt with the pandemic badly, probably because of a propensity to self-medicate during stressful times, Dillon said.
“I think I was initially worried,” Dillon said. “But I think that the first one or two weeks was difficult, getting used to it. But now, once it’s been in place, I think everyone, even the probationers, are acclimated.”
Probation officers are still meeting in person some, and those on probation can visit the office in case of emergency, Dillon said. Most of the department’s employees are working from home and teleconferencing with those on probation when possible, he said.
People who visit the probation department have their temperatures taken and answer questions about symptoms, Dillon said.
Brazoria County prosecutors had at least one capital murder trial and several other murder trials scheduled this spring, but the coronavirus pandemic upended those plans, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
“We had a busy spring planned, but we’ve basically moved the grid forward,” she said. “We’re hoping for June now, instead of March.”
Defense attorneys and prosecutors in Brazoria County report a largely quiet courthouse. Though absolutely necessary operations continue as normal, day-to-day operations at both the courthouse and elsewhere have taken on a significantly new look.
“Right now, if we are visiting a client at the jail, the room where the lawyers visit clients is being completely sanitized between visits,” said Tom Selleck, a longtime criminal defense attorney. “And they’ve generally asked us to try to schedule appointments at non-peak times.”
Prosecutors and defense attorneys are still working together to dispose of cases on a person-by-person basis, but some of the more high-profile cases that had been set for trial won’t happen immediately, Yenne said.
“That does affect victims and witnesses,” Yenne said. “But we also make sure they know their cases are priority when we do resume.”
Prosecutors are also examining defendants on a case-by-case basis and could let some out of jail, if it’s in the interest of public health, Yenne said.
“We are trying to move them quickly through the system, but we want to make sure they aren’t a threat,” she said.
That doesn’t mean all defendants on minor charges are being released, Yenne said.
“We’re looking at cases like DWIs and terroristic threats carefully,” she said. “They’re misdemeanors, but sometimes with someone breaking dad’s windows, you want to make sure they don’t break dad next. I talk with officers about that.”
Each client handles the changes in policy differently, Selleck said.
“Some clients are anxious to get the matter disposed of, so they can get back to work,” he said. “Some are anxious to get the matter taken care of so they can move on to a new location. And some are just sitting back and waiting.”
The jail population is down to maybe about a third of what it normally is, Selleck estimated.
