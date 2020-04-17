SURFSIDE BEACH — Village residents are hosting an emergency food pantry in partnership with Brazosport Cares to help anyone in Surfside Beach affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The first Surfside Emergency Food Pantry event was Thursday and will continue from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Anchor Motel until the pandemic clears, Surfside Beach resident and event organizer Mark Wilson said.
Volunteers are handing out one box per family, Anchor Motel Owner Abdul Panjwani said.
“People are delivering food too, as needed,” Wilson said. “If you or someone you know is not able to drive to this location, delivery can be arranged within the city limits.”
The response was large, almost larger than expected, Anchor Motel Manager Joyce Tarsek said.
“We had about 20 families show up, all from the Surfside area,” Tarsek said.
Panjwani provided one room to keep the pantry food cool, with the AC running, he said. He also donated cereal and drinking water.
“I donated 40 boxes of cereal and 80 bottles of drinking water, directly from my own pocket,” Panjwani said. “Twenty boxes of cereal and 80 bottles of water have gone out already.”
Wilson started the event after having successfully delivered food to some residents in the area. He then asked Panjwani if he could spare one room in his motel to serve as the food pantry.
“They wanted to centralize in the Anchor motel, and I said yes,” Panjwani said.
Wilson and Surfside Beach resident Christine Robertson planned the event, then decided to reach out to partner with Brazosport Cares, Brazosport Cares Development Associate Nicole Larson said.
“We loved the idea to help make food distribution local,” Larson said. “At one point we had over 300 cars waiting in line at Brazosport Cares, and we’re glad to be able to help make things easier and safer for all Brazosport residents.”
She hopes Brazosport Cares can set up more partnerships in neighboring communities to allow residents to stay as comfortable and healthy as possible, she said.
“I thought it was really neat to see members within the community help other members,” Larson said.
Wilson set out a grassroots effort with the help of the Surfside Beach community, he said, asking for monetary donations to help make the event a success.
“This is the first Thursday of this event, though we will handle emergency requests whenever,” Wilson said. “The main way that we have advertised this is over social media, so we’re excited to spread the word more.”
Wilson and Robertson lead donation efforts to raise $2,500 in eight days toward Brazosport Cares Food Pantry to be used for future events, Wilson said.
“I think there are a lot of people in this community that are just natural caregivers,” Robertson said.
Any healthy, able-bodied Surfside Beach resident is welcome to volunteer, Wilson said.
“We have social distancing measures in place, as well as adequate PPE, in order to keep everyone safe,” Wilson said.
Surfside Beach Alderman Position at Large Gregg Bisso is looking forward to volunteering for the cause in the future, he said.
“It is a fantastic thing to take care of our community as we have been,” Bisso said. “And I am so proud of the people who set it up.”
Anyone who wishes to donate to the Surfside Beach Emergency Food Pantry may visit www.facebook.com/donate/ 2607337652842662/ or www.facebook.com/donate/ 2589748494677815.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.