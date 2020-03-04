In a race between a school district police chief and a court clerk for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1, Sarah Linder has emerged victorious.
Linder received 63.54 percent of the vote with 5,849 votes in Tuesday’s primary to 3,356 for Columbia-Brazoria ISD Police Chief Pete Gamboa, totaling 36.46 percent, according to final, unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Brazoria County Elections Division.
Linder and Gamboa both threw their hats into the race for the Republican primary after Judge Sharon Fox announced her retirement from the bench. Linder will run against Democratic candidate F.J. Jones for the seat in November.
“It’s overwhelming, very overwhelming,” Linder said. “Through this all it’s just been a humbling experience, and I knew no matter what — win or lose — I’ve gained so much out of it and I feel like I’m just very grateful.”
Linder is excited to move forward and looks forward to the general election in November, she said.
“I think that the JP’s office, they have a great ground to stand on and great ties to the community, being that they’re already so well-connected being that it’s the people’s court,” Linder said. “I just want to help it maintain the people’s court, where people can come in and feel like their voices are being heard.”
Linder, 30, is court clerk for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2. She attends First United Methodist Church of Angleton, where she has lived her entire life. She and her husband, Justin, have two daughters, 5-year-old Lilly and 4-year-old Joleigh.
Gamboa, 54, lived in Brazoria for more than 45 years but currently resides in Pearland with his wife, Rita. They have two daughters, law school graduate Brittaney, 29, and Taylor, 22, who is in her first year of law school. Gamboa is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and has coached girls’ softball and soccer.
Gamboa previously ran for Precinct 4 constable.
“I’m proud of this race and campaign we ran,” Gamboa said.
It is what it is, he said.
“I’d just like to thank my family and friends and supporters for their dedication and hard work through this race,” Gamboa said. “It didn’t turn out how we wanted but … congratulations to Sarah Linder. The Linders ran a good race, and I just hope the integrity of that office is maintained.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.