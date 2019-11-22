BRAZORIA
Cement truck wreck closes Highway 35
Highway 35 remained closed for several hours Wednesday morning after the driver of a cement truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of FM 521 and collided with a pickup, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
Michael Ruiz, 37, was driving a cement truck south on Highway 35 just after 6 a.m. when he bypassed a stop sign and hit a pickup being driven by a 31-year-old Angleton man, Woodard said. The impact left Ruiz trapped in his truck, the trooper said.
The intersection of FM 521 and Highway 35 remained partially closed for about five hours while first responders extracted Ruiz from the cement truck, Woodard said. He went by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment after rescuers freed him, Woodard said.
The driver’s condition is stable and he should make a full recovery, Woodard said Thursday afternoon.
The pickup driver was uninjured and did not require any medical assistance, Woodard said.
The investigation is ongoing and no citations were issued at the scene, he said.
