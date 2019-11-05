SWEENY — A Sweeny man is in custody after authorities found more than 38 grams of methamphetamine at his home, according to a news release from the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force.
A two-month investigation led to the arrest Friday of Shaun Weekly, 27, at his home in the 24000 block of CR 332 in Sweeny, the release from Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Reioux states.
While executing the search warrants, investigators also found 73 hydrocodone tablets and 2.9 grams of marijuana in addition to the meth, the release states.
Several complaints were received about drug trafficking at the location, which sparked the investigation into Weekly’s home, according to the release.
Weekly has several prior drug-related arrests, according to court records.
Weekly remained in the Brazoria County jail Monday on bonds totaling more than $130,000 for the first-degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
The Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force was assisted in serving the warrants by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Response Team.
