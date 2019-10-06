ANGLETON — Former County Judge and Sheriff Joe King and his Commissioners Court’s vision was to gift the land from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office to the Texas Department of Public Safety for a department office.
“That didn’t get executed while he was county judge, but our county judge and Commissioners Court have now executed that agreement with DPS, and there will be the Joe King Criminal Justice Building,” Speaker Dennis Bonnen said.
While on the bench, King spoke with former DPS Sergeant Randy Jones about the DPS’s need for more office space. After he and his commissioners moved to provide the land to the department, plans for the building fell through the cracks, he said.
The current DPS building in Angleton is also a driver’s license office, and the state’s budget this year secured funding for a new driver’s license office to ease the cramped space that often requires visitors to wait outside.
The Criminal Justice Building will ensure that troopers have adequate space as well, Bonnen said.
“So that our DPS troopers will be in a better mood and write fewer tickets out on the highway in their new building,” Bonnen said.
DPS Sergeant Stephen Woodard said any building is good to have for troopers to work out of.
When King envisioned the land being used for an office space for troopers, he said he never imagined it would be named after him but he is honored that Bonnen is attributing the new building to him.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words. I have had recognitions before, but having a building named after you is about as good as it can get,” King said.
County Judge Matt Sebesta declined to comment on the new DPS building.
It is too early to say when construction might begin on the project, Woodard said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.