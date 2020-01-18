BRAZORIA — Questions over how to enforce a billboard ban in the wake of an improperly issued permit might have been the biggest topic, but adding another person to enforce all city ordinances drew just as much attention at City Council’s meeting this week.
“Officer Ross is fresh out of the academy. He’s been working with us reserve and has moved part time here recently. He should have his training completed within the next 2-3 weeks,” Chief Neal Longbotham said as he introduced Dillon Ross during Tuesday’s meeting. “He’ll be a second man out helping us on weekends and nights.”
Ross’ family came to cheer him as he was sworn in, and a Brazoria Police Department coworker snapped photos as Ross took the oath.
The added manpower came the same night Brazoria resident Steve Moffett took the floor to talk about an attempted break-in and a plague of feral cats at his property.
“I have had a running issue with now four different animal control officers for this city, which goes back three years, not getting rid of the feral cat issue over on Third, Fourth and Fifth Street,” he said.
Moffett has been trapping cats and turning them over to the city for three years, he said, but it never seems to make a dent in the feral cat population. In fact, some of the same cats have returned after the city turned them loose, he said. City council members assured him it is not Animal Control policy to turn captured animals loose, though some do escape when being transferred from trap to cage.
Still, Moffett believes the city is not adequately enforcing its policies and should do more about the cats.
“I took pictures of my flower beds. This one flower bed picture has 11 piles, 11 piles of cat crap. That’s just one flower bed,” he said. “My poor wife goes out there every day and is gagging because of the smell.”
Moffett also expressed concern about an attempted break-in at his house. He thought the response to his report reflected another poor execution of policy. When he returned home one day to find footprints in his backyard and the glass in his back door broken, he called the police and was displeased with the response.
“The evidence was there, and I pointed it out. I said, ‘Do you want to do something with that footprint?’ There was absolutely zero investigation,” he said. “I slept on it all the way across the weekend thinking someone was gonna come by and ask me for a report, give me a report, tell me something. I didn’t get anything.”
Longbotham said he takes such reports seriously and Brazoria, like many cities in Brazoria County, has seen a rise in break-ins as it grows and attracts new residents. In response, the police department is working harder than ever.
“We’re beefing up our patrol force; we just hired this young man here,” he said, referring to the newly installed officer. “We ran for years with one man on the street, now we’ll have two out there. … The investigator is working herself to death trying to juggle four or five cases a day. We’re doing everything we can with what we’ve got.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.