LAKE JACKSON — If everyone in the United States received clinical preventive care, more than 100,000 lives could be saved each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roderic Bishop, pastor at Seventh-Day Adventist Church, hosted a communitywide free health screening event in order to promote preventive medicine.
“We are trying to build a better relationship with our community,” Bishop said. “I want to help the members of the church to be more healthy.”
Bishop invited Ron Meinhardt, director of Entering Wedge Media, to put on a health screening expo in order to help promote health and wellness in the community.
“I love doing health education,” Meinhardt said. “I love working with various groups and churches to try to teach them how to reach out in their communities.”
Meinhardt’s goal is to showcase preventive medicine and emphasize why is it so important.
“This particular health expo is showcasing something that is very much needed in the community, which is called primary prevention,” he said. “Primary prevention aims to find people that are not sick and help them to stay well.”
The health screenings cover a variety of health concerns, including mental health and drinking enough water.
“We are thinking out of the box.This is not your standard ‘get your finger pricked and have your blood glucose’ tested,” He said. “What we’re focusing on here is healthy lifestyle habits and how to assess those.”
Many of the booths at the screening event had methods to assess health. Some were more unorthodox than others.
“We have a balloon that we have the participants take a deep breath and blow it up,” Meinhardt said. “They are filling the balloon with their vital capacity, all of the air they have in their lungs. We measure the circumference of the balloon and using a formula, find the liters of air in the balloon. You can actually increase your vital capacity by 20 percent with adequate exercise.”
Although Meinhardt partners with many organizations, he does a lot with churches because of their support system.
“The nice thing about being church-based is that there’s also a social support group built in,” he said. “If churches have the mindset of reaching out with health and wellness in their community, I think that’s the solution to the nation’s health care crisis.”
He believes community is the key to fighting preventable diseases through strength in numbers and a positive mindset.
“You have a group of benevolently minded individuals who want to support positive growth. What better way to do that then health?” Meinhardt said.
After traveling throughout the United States and some of Canada, Meinhardt has found lots of people forget rest is just as important as exercising.
“If you do not take time to rest and recover, you will not improve in your speed and endurance,” he said. “If we don’t rest adequately, then we will suffer. 90 percent of our healing takes place when we sleep.”
A local doctor at the expo, William Sweatt of Gulf Coast Gastroenterology, also believes in preventive medicine.
“The government itself is telling us that a number of medical conditions that are plaguing the United States are preventable,” Sweatt said. “The question is, why aren’t we hearing more about it?”
Bishop hopes to start a community wellness club to help a broader spectrum of people in Brazoria County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.