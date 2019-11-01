DANBURY — The Danbury ISD school board announced this week it chose a lone candidate who will become the district’s superintendent, though the board did not announce a start date.
At a special meeting Wednesday, trustees met in executive session for about 30 minutes before announcing that Buckholts ISD Superintendent Nancy Sandlin will become the next Danbury ISD district leader.
Sandlin brings more than 20 years of experience in education and leadership roles, having worked with every grade from pre-kindergarten through high school students before becoming a curriculum director and then becoming a superintendent in Edna.
After bringing Buckholts ISD, a small school district located in a town of the same name, from an F accountability rating to an A rating between 2016 and 2019, Sandlin heard about the opening in Danbury through a friend and decided to apply.
“I had a friend who called and said ‘You know Danbury is open and they are a sweet, little community and a good district’ and ‘Why don’t you think about it?’ and I did,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin plans to move with her husband to Danbury and start a new chapter, she said.
“We hope to move into the area,” Sandlin said. “I truly believe that if you’re going to lead a school district, you better live in that district.”
Former Superintendent Greg Anderson was in the district for 13 years before resigning in July to move closer to his ailing parents, he told The Facts earlier this year.
Under his instruction, plans for a new elementary were executed and the district broke ground on the elementary earlier this year.
Current acting Superintendent Sherry Phillips previously told The Facts those plans have not changed and the school is still on schedule to open before the next school year.
Sandlin said she will have more ideas about how the district can improve after she begins in her role, which will be determined later, she said.
After a 21-day waiting period, Sandlin will become the official new Danbury ISD Superintendent.
Phone calls for comments from some members of the district’s board of trustees about their decision were not returned as of Thursday night.
