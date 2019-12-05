ANGLETON — Frank Seidule had varying accounts of what happened before he shot and killed his roommate in November 2017, which prosecutors focused on Wednesday during his murder trial.
Seidule, 58, faces up to life in prison if a Brazoria County jury convicts him of first-degree felony murder of 36-year-old Lewis Watson. Seidule was arrested and accused of the crime in October 2018, 11 months after the killing, and has been free since Nov. 1, 2018.
Pat Sebesta, 239th District Judge, reduced Seidule’s bonds by $75,000, bringing the total down to $200,0000.
Watson’s mother and more people showed up to sit on the prosecution’s side of the gallery Wednesday.
Prosecutor Brian Hrach asked Brazoria County Sheriff’s investigator Dominick Sanders to write claims from three separate exchanges with Seidule on paper boards for the jury. Those were interviews between Seidule and Sanders at UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus and defense attorney Jeff Purvis’ office, as well as grand jury testimony.
Often in the first two interviews, Seidule said Watson held a sawed-off shotgun to his head and threatened to kill him, Sanders said on the stand. When asked if Watson had ever held a firearm to his head during grand jury, his answer changed.
“I can’t think of none, no,” Seidule said, according to a transcript Sanders read.
Seidule told the grand jury that Watson assaulted him and his girlfriend, Paula Cerda, immediately before he retrieved a gun to kill him. He didn’t mention that assault during his first interview with Sanders, so Hrach asked Sanders to write “no immediate assault” under “UTMB interview” on the paper board.
But Sanders did not know to ask if there was an immediate assault at that time, Purvis said, noting that “no immediate assault mentioned” would be more accurate.
Seidule did not have the best memory, Purvis asked Sanders to confirm. Purvis said he expected a black man to show up to the interview at Purvis’ office because Seidule did not recall the races of the men who interviewed him.
“Is it fair to say Frank is a somewhat unpredictable relayer of events?” Purvis said.
“I don’t know if it was unpredictable,” Sanders said. “I don’t know that I’d characterize it that way.”
There were some direct conflicts in his statements, he said.
“You can see how misunderstandings occur and time requires maybe an interpretation,” Purvis said.
During the interview at Purvis’ office, Seidule repeatedly asked whether investigators had taken his dog’s collar during their search of his property.
“I have some people who can help you if you want to file a report,” Sanders said about the collar.
Seidule laughed. “I’m not worried about that,” he said.
Though the laugh played on the recorded audio, they both remained stern-faced in the courtroom Wednesday.
After initially telling a sheriff’s dispatcher who answered the non-emergency line that he waited 30 minutes to call the authorities after the shooting, Seidule again changed his story to say that he immediately called 911, but had phone trouble.
After the interview at Purvis’ office, Purvis said in the recording that Seidule is one of “a handful” of clients who he has offered to police. Seidule’s interview and the inconsistencies in his story show why, Purvis said in the recording.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. today in the 239th District courtroom at Brazoria County Courthouse.
