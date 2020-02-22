DANBURY —The city, one of the few in Brazoria County without its own website, is moving forward with a national company that specializes in creating sites for local governments.
Not everyone believes that choice, either financially or because it forsakes local programmers.
City council decided during its meeting Thursday to use CivicCMS to create Danbury’s website. The city set aside up to $15,000 for the work in its current budget.
Council members said the CivicCMS big was a medium-priced option.
Rhonda Holcomb, a Danbury resident who recently withdrew as a city council candidate, diagrees with the city’s decision and said she is not alone.
“A lot of people are not happy in town that these updates are occurring without our consent. It seems that they aren’t considering other local options that they should be considering,” Holcomb said of council. “Lawyer fees to verify that the website meets all legal standards could be so much less than what CivicCMS is going to cost the city.”
Cost wasn’t the only concern. Councilwoman Sue Powell couldn’t determine when the city might have its website completed.
“I don’t see a timeline of how long it will take,” she said. “That should be a part of this agreement, but it’s not anywhere in here.”
In other business, council members decided to call a special meeting for 7:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the problematic city secretary position. City leaders last week had to appoint an interim city secretary for two days to handle the end of its election filing period, citing illness and vacations by the secretary and her backup employee.
City leaders declined to elaborate at that hastily called meeting, and did not discuss the situation after having a closed-door session on the issue Thursday night. Council members did, however, change the job description to refer to the position as “deputy city secretary.”
“Do we need to adjust wherever it says ‘city secretary?’” Mayor Melinda Strong asked city attorney Laurence Boyd, who affirmed the change.
Other changes are to be discussed during the special meeting, officials said.
The city also considered new practices for Skrabanek Park and its popular gazebo, including giving precedence for their use to existing “traditional” events over new ones. That created a stir in the audience as several questioned how the city would define “traditional.”
The council ultimately settled on a dictionary definition of events that are “long-established,” but residents could been seen shaking their heads at the change.
Council members also adopted a rule preventing people and groups using the gazebo from removing city decorations to accommodate their own, leading Councilman Bill Turnipseed to comment, “The sad thing is that we have to have rules about everything,”
Powell promised the restriction was not intended to interfere with residents’ activities.
“We’re still a small community that adheres to normal decency, and if we see something, we’ll keep an eye out, and we won’t squash your parade,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.