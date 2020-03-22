LAKE JACKSON — Lake Jackson has a subcommittee on homelessness that is developing an ordinance to address people camping in the downtown area, but their sights are set on helping those on both sides of the issue.
The committee includes councilmen Matthew Broaddus and Buster Buell, City Secretary Alice Rodgers, Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux, City Attorney Sherri Russell, Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo, Assistant to the City Manager Meagan Borth and Kyle Devine, a partner in downtown businesses.
They formed the subcommittee after Devine came to speak at a City Council meeting in September.
The subcommittee has not met many times since then, but hope to meet again soon, Rodgers said.
Devine was specifically concerned for a couple regularly camped out under the South Parking Place pavilion, since those are not appropriate living conditions and could make some patrons uncomfortable parking and walking in the area.
“I think that there’s an important balance to be struck between the rights of everyone,” Broaddus said.
Residents have complained, but there also are concerns about health and safety about people staying out in public, he said. That includes their well-being and the well-being of private and city property, Broaddus said.
“My personal sort of take on it … there are lots of legal implications here,” he said.
As a licensed attorney, Broaddus said he hopes to add a unique perspective as an attorney to help the subcommittee navigate these things.
“We’re doing our research to see what we can do,” Rodgers said.
Any ordinance would have to apply to everyone, she said.
This is a hot topic nationwide, Broaddus said.
In 2018, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals left in place a ruling that fining or jailing homeless people for staying outside or in unauthorized places if a bed at an emergency shelter is not available is unconstitutional. This applies to Western states including California, but it is a pretty good indicator of how federal courts would react to similar laws in other places, Broaddus said.
The Lake Jackson committee intends to respect the rights of all parties while approaching this issue, he said.
“It of course is an emotional topic for a lot of people,” Broaddus said. “I don’t think it’s an impossible topic, it’s just a difficult one.”
The Salvation Army is the only homeless shelter in Southern Brazoria County and it has limited space.
Rodgers is working with United Way of Brazoria County, Brazoria County Dream Center and several other organizations who are considering creating a homeless coalition for Brazoria County, she said.
She participated in a point-in-time count with United Way recently, which helps gather data about the number of homeless people in communities, Rodgers said.
“What we’re hoping to do is to be able to get federal funding to build a shelter somewhere,” she said.
Since the subcommittee does not form a quorum of elected officials, their meetings are not open to the public, but Broaddus said he’d like to gather as many opinions as he can.
“I would like to get input from the public,” he said.
Any ordinance would have to be approved by the City Council.
