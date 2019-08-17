Brazoria likely to drop tax rate
Brazoria City Council unanimously decided to propose a tax rate about 4 cents lower than this year’s rate.
Lower debt payments put the city in a position where the highest tax rate it could adopt is the rollback rate of 68 cents per $100 of property value. The effective tax rate is 70 cents per $100 of property value.
The effective tax rate is that which would generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year from properties on the tax rolls both years.
Council proposed the tax rate at its meeting Tuesday, but it will be adopted at a later date.
Former Jones Creek deputies set for trial
Paul Houston LaValle, 59, and Hunter Wright Chase, 23, who were both Jones Creek deputy marshals for a brief time, are set for felony trials later this year.
Both men are accused of state-jail felony tampering with a government record and misdemeanor official oppression during a May 2018 incident, court documents show. LaValle’s trial is set for Sept. 16 and Chase’s trial is set for Nov. 18, according to online records.
LaValle, a Texas City attorney, had filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of another former deputy marshal alleging unpaid overtime, according to court records. That case was dismissed in late November, records show.
Danbury teachers’ wish lists being filled
As the first day of school quickly approaches, most Danbury ISD teachers’ wish lists are being filled completely, Education Foundation President Celia Lewis said.
The foundation recently posted the wish lists to its Facebook page, joining a nationwide trend to alleviate some expenses teachers fund out of their own pockets, Lewis said.
Danbury educators uploaded supply lists linked to Amazon that families in the community could donate to, Lewis said.
The community really came together to help the teachers out, she said.
