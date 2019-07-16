Angleton
Officials follow up on school building bond
Angleton ISD trustees are expected to decide tonight whether to move forward with a proposed $90 million bond election.
A new career technical education building costing $55 million is the centerpiece of the proposal recommended by a community advisory committee. CTE students now have to take their trade classes at Angleton Junior High School, and those facilities cannot accommodate the demand.
Also included in the plans are improvements to the softball fields and facilities, renovations to 16 classrooms at Angleton High School, energy upgrades, a transportation center and a stage at Central Elementary School.
If trustees approve the bond request, voters will see it on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. today in the administration building at 1900 N. Downing St.
Sweeny
Council to discuss consumer report
City Council will have a public hearing tonight to discuss a consumer confidence report. Officials will potentially take action on the report once it is presented.
Additionally, the city may award a contract for the Cedar Street lift station generator and discuss tax abatement guidelines.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at Sweeny City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
