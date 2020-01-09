It is OK … everyone breathe. It is here again — the beginning of a new year and countless resolutions to lose weight.
Remember our weight loss journeys are noble pursuits … and a tremendous way to care for our health and ourselves.
How much to lose
We know even as little as 5 percent of body weight loss is shown to reduce risks of chronic disease like Type-2 diabetes and heart disease. For someone who is 200 pounds, that’s 10 pounds of weight loss. That amount is realistic, attainable and very likely to improve your health. More importantly, you show yourself you are capable of weight loss, and those changes you made to your lifestyle — like avoiding high-calorie beverages and upping your fruits and veggies — can make a difference.
Resolve to be specific
Everyone is, in fact, different, but we know extra calories will cause anyone to gain weight. Therefore, finding a way to reduce your calorie intake should be specific to your habits and taste preferences. Replacing high-calorie drinks with water, cutting restaurant portions in half and avoiding sides like fries or chips are specific and can help if these are part of your everyday routine, but they might apply to everyone. In that case, take a good and honest look at your food habits and make some substitutions or reductions. If skipping fries is a non-starter then you can reduce the portion size or plan to balance them out throughout the day.
Be Patient
A half-pound of weight loss a week is fantastic progress, but especially appropriate for those who are small in stature or older. A half-pound a week might not seem like a lot, but that amounts to 2 pounds of weight loss each month. In five months, that will turn into 10 pounds of body weight loss. Think about that. If someone had told me at the beginning of August I could lose 10 pounds by the beginning of the year, I would have been thrilled.
That slow, realistic and consistent change is the reason “Step Up Scale Down” lasts 12 weeks. “Step Up Scale Down” is a new year weight-loss program provided by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. It covers the basics of a balanced and portioned plan of eating that encourages fruits and vegetables and personal physical activity goals.
The program also provides encouragement and accountability in a group setting for the community or work sites. Also available is an online version starting at the beginning of the year to use at your own pace. Visit stepupscaledown.org for information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.