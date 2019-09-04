ANGLETON — A former municipal judge candidate could spend seven years on probation after a jury convicted him of stalking his ex-wife, officials say.
Edmond Baker Jr., 48, faces up to 10 years in prison if he violates the terms of his probation, which includes communicating with the victim only about divorce or visitation of their children, 239th District Judge Pat Sebesta said during formal sentencing Tuesday morning. Baker is also required to pay a $10,000 fine and court costs, Sebesta said.
Baker, who represented himself during the third-degree felony stalking trial, ran for municipal judge of Clute against incumbent Randy Smith multiple times, failing to ever unseat him. He is also a professional saxophonist and licensed minister who maintains his innocence and plans to appeal, he said.
Baker represented himself because he could not get an attorney “who was worth hiring” to take his case, he said by email. He was warned of the “dangers of representing himself” in the courtroom and had stand-by counsel appointed, according to court documents.
According to the Brazoria County grand jury’s indictment filed in May 2017, Baker had nine instances of stalking his ex-wife from June 2016 to January 2017. He threatened the woman at a Lake Jackson gym and recorded her with his cellphone in a Lake Jackson grocery store, the indictment states.
The woman reported the events to police, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Baker is also accused of sending repeated text messages and vulgar or sexually explicit content, according to the indictment, as well as “referencing judgment day” and “referencing Bible verses.”
The victim testified for about eight hours during the trial, according to court documents. The jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday before returning a guilty verdict, court documents show.
The victim testified again during the punishment phase and the jury took about five hours to decide Baker’s sentence.
The woman’s testimony was not truthful, Baker said by email, and he claims the testimony had no supporting evidence.
“I will most definitely be filing an appeal, filing a motion for a retrial and filing a motion for a change of venue … I cannot get a fair trial in Brazoria County,” Baker said in the email.
Baker has 30 days from Tuesday to file an appeal, Sebesta told him in the courtroom. His probation requires 120 hours of community service along with a curfew and requirement to stay in the county. Sebesta said that stipulation can be worked out with Baker’s saxophone performances, which often require him to travel.
The maximum punishment for third-degree felonies is 10 years in prison. If Baker violates the communication requirement of the probation, he will be ordered to serve 180 days in jail, Sebesta said.
