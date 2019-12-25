DAMON — Every month, in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, Damon ISD distributes hundreds of pounds of food to local families in need.
The project, known as the food fair, launched in August 2018 but was not seen through by the initial sponsor.
“It started last year and the person who had it ended up leaving,” Assistant Superintendent July Beal said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen to the food fair.”
Beal took over the project in October 2018 and turned the Damon ISD Administration building into a monthly food distribution center.
“I wanted to do this because I did not want people to go without,” Beal said. “I never want to see kids go without. That was my main concern because if I didn’t do it, who was?”
All families get food by the crate or box; all items are given out in bulk.
“Most of the families are surprised by how much food they get,” Superintendent David Hayward said. “They often ask if they get it all as we’re putting it all in their car.”
The food bank provides lots of produce as well as canned goods and assorted drinks for area homes.
“Today they’re getting potatoes, carrots, cabbage, canned goods like fruits, mixed vegetables and beans,” Hayward said. “They’re also getting limes, oranges, grapes and gallons of milk. They send lots of healthy options.”
The December date for the food fair was picked close to Christmas to ensure families had enough to eat while school is out for the holidays.
“We’re very blessed to get this truck right before Christmas break so a lot of these families will have good meals to prepare,” Hayward said.
There were also toys given to families with children when they received their crates of food.
“We got some toys from Toys for Tots and we gave to over 45 families within the school and we had some left over, so any kids we see today, we’ll give them a toy,” Beal said.
The amount of food lasts the household for at least a week of meals, Damon ISD board secretary Helen Noble said.
“It does help ease the burden on the parents and allows the children to come to school and be kids,” Noble said. “With the allotment we have today it will feed the families for Christmas.”
Volunteer Michael Yonts believes the food fair is a way for him to give back to his community.
“It helps fill a need because of all the families that come through needing a little extra help,” Yonts said. “I’ve been there, I’ve struggled, and giving back is one of those things that feels right.”
Every month, children attending the school volunteer for the food fair.
“I’ve helped out with a lot of the food fairs,” 11-year-old Rylan Yonts said. “I feel like I’m helping these families get what they need.”
The food fair is put on by Beal and volunteers; no one there gets paid, she said.
“I am here with the help of volunteers, anyone who wants to help can come,” Beal said. “Come hell or high water, I will always be here, no matter what.”
