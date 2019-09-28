ANGLETON — The first question defense attorney Aaron Perry asked the lead detective in the shooting death of Michael “Mikey” Holmes was whether the investigator was ready to share the true and full details of his investigation.
The characterization brought a quick objection from prosecutor Sam Kline on grounds it was argumentative, which 412th District Judge Justin Gilbert sustained.
The query set the foundation for a series of questions Perry asked Clute Detective Sgt. Chris DuBois about the investigator’s collection of evidence at the Clute apartment where Holmes died in the early morning hours of July 21, 2017. The defense team argues police mishandled the investigation.
Perry represents Avris Daggs Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder in the attempted robbery of the apartment’s residents and the killing of Holmes. Daggs faces life in prison if convicted.
A broken window at the apartment is believed to be where an assailant either entered or exited, Dubois testified. No DNA swabs were taken of any part of the apartment, despite collecting swabs from several people of interest after the incident, DuBois also testified.
“What is the point of swabbing all these guys if you’re not going to take any swabs from the scene?” Perry said.
“It wasn’t done. There’s nothing I can do about that at this point,” DuBois testified.
DuBois worked as diligently as he could with the resources available to him at the small department, he said.
“I stand behind my investigation, I stand behind my mistakes, but I’m sure of my investigation,” DuBois testified.
A former friend of Daggs testified she drove him, Jevon Stone, Jordan Pena and Messiah King — the four men accused of being involved in the fatal incident — to a hotel parking lot the evening of July 20, 2017. She left them there because she felt uneasy about a comment by King, who said he didn’t want “his boys to use his tools without him,” the friend said.
Tools can be slang for guns, the friend said.
Pena instructed her to go to an address in Lake Jackson and pick him up in an hour and a half, which she did, the friend testified.
The next day, Daggs came to Pena’s home and was behaving strangely, she said.
“Avris (Daggs) said Jevon (Stone) was crazy and he was scared for his life,” the friend testified. “He said Jevon shot that boy six or seven times. JP kept instructing me to mind my business and said Avris was telling a story. … Whether it was a story or not, it was scary.”
The state will call its next witness at 9 a.m. Monday at the Brazoria County Courthouse at 111 E. Locust St.
Stone was convicted of murder in November and is serving a 30-year prison sentence.
King is charged with murder and is currently awaiting trial; Pena is charged with aggravated robbery and is currently awaiting trial. Both men are free on bail.
