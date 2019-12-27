FREEPORT — Those wanting an up-close and personal encounter with the county’s more scaly critters can fill that desire at the annual holiday open house at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge.
Open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through New Year’s Day at 2022 CR 227 in Freeport, the refuge is offering people a chance to get outdoors and see the animals that inhabit their own backyard, Refuge Friends Board President Lisa Myers said.
“The Discovery Center is set up with all sorts of animals and hands-on activities,” Myers said. “New this year there’s an alligator who was raised in captivity, so he’s perfectly safe. It’s a very up-close and personal experience.”
Organizers and volunteers are encouraging families and children to come see both the Discovery Center and the expansive refuge area inhabited by migratory birds and local reptiles, Myers said.
“We’ve done this for a number of years. We have a petting area with turtles and non-venomous snakes and some pelts and skulls as well as activities relating to identifying skulls and teeth,” Myers said. “There are also some drawing projects and a projecting microscope for aquatic animals and vertebrates.”
The opportunity to experience the area’s native creatures is one that’s great for people of all ages, she said.
Families are encouraged to come get hands on and learn something over the holiday break, Myers said.
Operating the microscope so families can see underwater creatures, Refuge Friends board member Kim Richardson said the event is more than just fun — it’s educational.
“We have people there that are master naturalists that know a lot so it’s an educational experience as well as a lot of fun for families and children,” Richardson said.
Kids can learn what animals eat based on their fecal matter or trace a butterfly at a tracing station, among some of the activities, Richardson said.
Most people love the hands-on experience of touching live animals, however, Richardson said.
“I like holding the reptiles,” she said. “A lot of people are in shock initially when they see our alligator, but then they understand he was raised since he was in an egg.”
More than 50 people came out on the first day Thursday to experience the array of activities providing family fun all day, Richardson said. Admission is free.
