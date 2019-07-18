ANGLETON — Nineteen shots were fired toward a Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy after the officer tried to conduct a routine traffic stop, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday.
The information came a day after two people died following an exchange of gunfire in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of CR 687 about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department states.
At least seven shots hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle, according to the release. None of the bullets struck the deputy, authorities said.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove and Sheriff Charles Wagner declined Wednesday to clarify who investigators believe fired the shots at the deputy, the cause of the two people’s deaths and where the woman who died was when the shooting started, citing the ongoing investigation.
Brandon Stansel, 36, and Kelly Brumley, 40, died at the scene. Stansel and another man were in a 2015 Kia passenger car that failed to stop for the deputy as it traveled west on Highway 288-B toward CR 687, instead pulling into a driveway on the county road, the sheriff’s office said.
When the Kia pulled into the driveway at the home, someone in the car started shooting at the deputy’s patrol vehicle, the news release states. The deputy got out of his car and returned fire, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities believe the suspect reloaded his gun at one point during the exchange of fire.
Investigators consider the other man in the car a witness and not a suspect, and was not taken into custody, Snelgrove said. The man was not injured during the exchange. He would not say whether Brumley was in the car or came out of the house during the altercation.
Both Stansel and Brumley were pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Jack Brown, authorities said. Autopsies will be performed on each to determine an official cause of death, authorities said.
The investigation into the shooting continues and more information will be released as it moves forward, Snelgrove said.
“The District Attorney’s office investigators are conducting a parallel investigation alongside Brazoria County investigators,” Wagner said Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators will look at all evidence carefully and thoroughly, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
The deputy involved in the shooting was treated at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. He will be on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation, which is standard procedure, Snelgrove said.
