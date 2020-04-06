While no vaccine exists for the novel coronavirus, some lifestyle changes can protect people from COVID-19’s most crippling results, experts say.
Stress and boredom tend to sneak in while people are stuck at home and have binged their favorite television show or beaten the most challenging video game enough times.
There is no better time to adopt a healthy lifestyle, Focused + Fit Owner and Nutritionist Lisa Ferrara said.
“I think exercising and eating right is the best way to combat a pandemic,” Ferrara said. “Because we aren’t commuting to work, it’s a good time to develop healthy lifestyles that you carry on after this is over.”
Working out and eating healthy will boost your immune system and better protect you from illness, she said.
“You might get sick but not as sick as someone who isn’t healthy,” Ferrara said. “The virus affects people with underlying conditions the hardest. Some of these conditions are caused by unhealthy habits.”
Develop a routine with some sort of exercise for three or fours times a week, she said. Even without a full gym at your disposal, there are still ways to get in better shape, she said.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has encouraged people to run, hike and jog as long as they are alone and maintain a distance from others.
“You can get a great workout with the furniture at your home,” Ferrara said. “Gyms and boot camps are doing virtual workout videos you can watch and follow along with.”
Pearland resident Emily Coleman is one of Ferrara’s clients who has converted her garage into her own family gym.
“I’ve started workouts in my garage about a month before this all started and it helps me keep sane,” Coleman said.
Coleman works as a corporate recruiter from home as well as takes care for her two children with her husband.
“I’m not only a recruiter, but a wife, a second-grade teacher, a mother, and a cook,” Coleman said. “Working out is vital to my sanity right now because I can have some me time.”
Ferrara also recommends people take walks and run trails to get out of the house while practicing social distancing and staying safe.
“Getting outside is really important to just break up the intensity of staying at home,” she said. “Always good to run, walk, or jog to just get some fresh air and some sun hitting you.”
Jennifer Juneau is a Camp Gladiator instructor who has seen the improvements a simple exercise can do physically and mentally. Juneau has been conducting her classes through Zoom with great success.
“I have had a lot of people thank me for helping them,” Juneau said. “This can be people’s escape to release stress. It is easy to get in that spiral rut and people need something like this to get out of that funk. If you are glued to television, it’s depressing to see all the numbers.”
Some of her clients and herself have called their workout hours, their therapy sessions, Juneau said.
Without a healthy diet, the workouts will be all for nothing, Ferrara said. People don’t need to make drastic changes, but need to consider not eating for the just the fun of it, she said.
“Instead of thinking about dieting hard, think about eating well-portioned meals,” she said. “A palm-sized protein, 50 percent of the plate with produce, and a cup of carbs is considered a healthy plate. Don’t deprive yourself but eat in a routine. Eat until you are full and comfortable.”
Coleman also attempts to maintain a healthy diet.
“I still track my food and still meal plan,” she said. “It’s easy to go off the rail and eat Cheetos with my kids, but I know I won’t feel better afterward.”
Ferrara hopes during these uncertain times people will take the opportunity to better themselves when the time is available.
“I don’t think expecting perfection is the right thing to do right now,” Ferrara said. “But doing the little things to take care of yourself will have an impact.”
