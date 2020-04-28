LAKE JACKSON — Swamp Shack’s catfish basket will serve as a delicious entree and a benefit to Brazosport ISD students for the coming weeks.
Swamp Shack owners Drew and Becka Ryder has always put the needs of their community first. Once the Ryders heard of the school district’s struggles, the business owners received their chance to give back.
“One of my former managers works on the BISD Child Nutrition team, and he told me they had a shortage of funds,” Drew Ryder said. “We wanted to support someone. That’s how we roll. People have really supported us and we wanted to give back.”
The Lake Jackson favorite decided to use its catfish basket as a donation driver, Ryder said.
“It is one of the most popular and inexpensive dishes,” Ryder said. “It’s our go-to dish and we wanted something that everyone can afford.”
The restaurant will donate $2 from every $10 catfish basket sold, he said.
Brazosport ISD Child Nutrition Director Rachel Arthur thanked the couple’s continued generosity.
“It’s extraordinary and words can’t express our appreciation,” Arthur said. “We have had community partners continually reach out to us, and Drew came up with the idea to help us. We aren’t doing this alone.”
The proceeds would cover expenses for “equipment and supplies for grab- and-go services,” such as trays, tins and ice chests, Arthur said.
Arthur suggested anyone who could buy a basket do so. Not only will the purchase support a local business but Brazosport ISD students as well.
“I’m encouraging all my friends and family to eat there this week,” she said. “We greatly appreciate them through these crazy times.”
Becka Ryder is hoping a good turnout will result in much-needed funding, she said.
“We are expecting to have a good response and to support BISD,” she said. “I mean, who doesn’t like catfish. It’s a good meal for a good cause.”
The promotion will last from today to Saturday this week, school officials said. The restaurant is at 111 Abner Jackson Parkway and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Customers can call 979-299-7444 to place takeout orders.
