BRAZORIA
As the city’s Heritage Day marked its 16th birthday, one of its founders is anxious to see the festival grow up in a couple years.
“(Other towns) have festivals for three days,” Brazoria Heritage Foundation CEO Bob Schwebel said. “Come here to our town — it’s half a day or a day, and we need to change that … maybe have a two- or three-day festival.”
To help achieve that goal, the foundation and Brazoria Chamber of Commerce worked together on this year’s event, a partnership that will continue into the future, he said..
“From now on the two groups will be putting it on together,” Schwebel said. “We’re trying to make it the main type event for Brazoria.”
The chamber shares the foundation’s facility already, “so it helps to work together to have one major festival,” Schwebel said.
The single-day event has proven popular as hundreds crowded the Brazoria Civic Center grounds Saturday for a day of fun to celebrate and learn something about history in Brazoria, and in Brazoria County.
Many organizations were present to greet people, including the Sons of the American Revolution, the Sons of Confederate Veterans and members of Brazoria’s James Anderson American Legion Post 561.
Roger Ellingson, a board member for the Brazoria Lions Club, and Councilman Gary Kersh enjoyed the fellowship of Heritage Day.
“It’s just for the city to give back to the community — something we can do,” Kersh said. “It’s all kind of a joint effort.”
Ellingson in particular likes to support the Heritage Foundation, he said.
“Anything they do I like to be involved with,” Ellingson said.
Kids’ activities included a carnival carousel swing ride, huge inflatables, a mechanical bull, horseback rides and a petting zoo with piglets, baby chicks and four goats, two of which were babies. A children’s rodeo was set up in a pen, with kids’ hobby horses to use for makeshift barrel racing and bareback riding contests. One boy dressed up and had his face painted to resemble a rodeo clown.
The adult and family attractions included various performances inside the museum theater, vendor booths, a classic car show and a gun show, both of which will continue today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rodney and Kathy Neuenfeldt of Lake Jackson drove out to Heritage Day for the Birds of Prey demonstration, but they missed it, Rodney said. Rodney has attended the gun show before, but it was a first for both of them to participate in Heritage Day despite being former Brazoria residents, they said.
“I lived here for 33 years; I never came,” Kathy Neuenfeldt said.
If Heritage Day is intended to showcase history, history was certainly reflected in several aspects of the festival: a World War II display and a Tree Hawk Indian display on the grass, and the Chisholm Trail exhibit lining almost an entire hallway inside the Railroad Museum. Another piece of history was present in the cattle drive parade, led by retired Texas Ranger and Sweeny native Jesse J. Mack.
“As far as the history of the area — being a hometown guy, and being part of the Texas Rangers — I think it’s a great thing on his part of how well people can progress from small communities,” David Jordan said of Mack’s participation.
Jordan is president of the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, and while he hoped everybody had a good time at Heritage Day, he also hoped they would take away some history with them, he said.
“I would hope they would visit the museum and see some of the history of what’s taken place in the area,” Jordan said.
