DANBURY — Though leaders did not immediately give reasons, the city had an emergency meeting Thursday morning to appoint a deputy city secretary.
Just before 8 a.m., council went into executive session to discuss the reassignment or appointment of a deputy city secretary, according to the agenda.
After appointing Gracie Kroschel, a member of the Danbury Civic Club, to the position for just two days — enough time to handle the remaining open filing period for municipal elections — the meeting concluded.
Mayor Melinda Strong declined to discuss more details about the appointment, but said current city secretary Moira Ginther was “out” right now.
“Both of the secretaries were out due to vacation and being sick,” Police Chief Mark Pritchard said. “Because it’s election season, we needed to get someone in there.”
During the open session of the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Turnipseed asked if he needed to clarify that no one from the city staff was willing or able to step in to fill the secretary’s responsibilities, to which the advising attorney said the matter didn’t need to be discussed.
Council will have its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.