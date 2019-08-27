LAKE JACKSON — Two people with guns followed a Lake Jackson man into his apartment and robbed him of his cellphone, according to law enforcement.
The 24-year-old man told police two people entered his apartment behind him with pistols, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Stephen Bailey said. The man reported the people took his cellphone and nothing else, Bailey said.
Police responded to the call in the 400 block of Garland Drive at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, Bailey said.
The man does not believe he knows his robbers, Bailey said, and he was alone in the apartment.
“We don’t get these daily, so we take them very seriously,” Bailey said of robbery in the city.
The robbers ran away after taking the phone, Bailey said the man reported, and he was not injured. Bailey declined to comment on the description of the robbers, citing an ongoing investigation.
