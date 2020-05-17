CLUTE — City operations will edge toward pre-pandemic levels as Clute loosens restrictions Monday.
Phase one of reopening city hall involved bringing back non-essential staff in several departments and opening up the payment window, as well as several changes to operational standing. Those changes went into effect on May 1.
The city now is ready to move into Phase 2, Snipes said.
“We will be back to full staff beginning Monday with limited hours,” Snipes said. “City Hall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., giving us time to sanitize before, between and then after.”
He recommends anybody visiting city buildings take protective measures.
“Really anybody visiting facilities outside of their home, I’d encourage them to wear a mask or a face covering,” Snipes said.
Though staff from the Parks Department have been tested for COVID-19, That's not the case with people who work in City Hall, he said.
“I know that the question is being raised that if staff would be tested, and the answer to that is nobody in staff is being tested until they exhibit symptoms or have been exposed to somebody who is symptomatic and that needs to get tested,” Snipes said.
Staff will have to abide by the social distancing standard laid out by the governor in his orders, Snipes said. Meanwhile, Clute Mayor Shiflet is formulating a plan to revive the local economy, including a survey for local businesses to complete.
“Mayor Shiflet is creating a local community task force, helping people wherever they can and also creating an economic plan,” Snipes said. “We’d really appreciate businesses responding to our questionnaire, which will come from our team of folks delivering, business to business.”
The poll will help the city determine how to move forward, Snipes said.
“We have got the form created and started to send it out with instructions,” Shiflet said Friday. "We haven’t gotten a whole lot of response yet, and we’ll probably have an online poll posted soon, so we are still in the planning stages about what we are going to do.”
Other city updates in tow include the Crestwood Street Water Line Replacement Project and the Riley Road Sanitary Sewer Line Replacement Project, which are both slated to begin, with unanimous council approval.
“We’re very excited to get both projects launched,” Snipes said. “They’re long overdue.”
In other business during council's meeting Thursday, Snipes said the Parks Board needs volunteers.
“We’re definitely seeking anyone interested,” Snipes said. “There is an application online and we’d love folks to fill that out and come back in to further supplement our already wonderful parks department.”
Longtime Parks Board Member Ronald McCulley was reappointed Thursday.
“We’re excited to see Ronald McCulley come back,” Snipes said. “He’s been serving the city in various capacities on various boards and commissions for many years.”
Anyone interested in volunteering for the city can apply online at clutetexas.gov/volunteer-opportunities.
