ANGLETON — Brazoria County has seen more than 400 positive COVID-19 tests, and there will be more as time goes on. But as far as County Judge Matt Sebesta is concerned, the county has been “extraordinarily blessed.”
The reason for that is the virus has not yet infiltrated any of the assisted-living facilities in the county, he said.
“If and when that happens, that’s when we will — we can really see how bad this thing can get,” Sebesta said.
Assisted-living facilities have done a good job of keeping the virus out so far, and all measures in place to maintain that need to be utilized, he said.
“Those are very, very vulnerable people,” he said.
Many of the new cases that have been reported lately are confined to the prisons, which demonstrates how easily the virus can spread among people living in close confinement.
Of the new 28 cases confirmed Saturday, 18 are inmates scattered across the Wayne Scott, Stringfellow and Terrell Units. The majority of the new cases, 12, are concentrated in the Wayne Scott unit in Angleton, the smallest of the state prisons in Brazoria County prisons and where the majority of 128 infected inmates who were transferred into the county earlier this month are housed, Sebesta said.
That, of course, increases the risk of the virus spreading out to the community from inside the prisons, Sebesta said.
“The more concentrated you have, the more apt that the guards will be to get it and bring it home to their families,” he said. “That was one of the biggest concerns I addressed in my letter to the governor.”
Of the remaining 10 new cases, six are in Pearland: a girl between 10 and 19 years old, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s. An Angleton man in his 50s, a Clute woman in her 20s, an Alvin man in his 30s and an Alvin woman in her 50s make up the rest.
Fourteen new recoveries were also announced, bringing that total to 243 out of all 445 cases. The number of recoveries continues to outpace the number of active cases, which is 199. County numbers show that three people have died from the virus, while more than half of all cases have fully recovered.
“I just hate that our numbers are spiking because of the prisons,” Sebesta said.
When Gov. Greg Abbott makes his announcement on Monday regarding the reopening of the economy, Sebesta hopes that people will continue to use common sense and practice what habits they’ve developed to protect themselves: washing of hands, staying home if sick and social distancing, he said.
“All of these things need to be some habits that people carry forward as long as we have the threat,” he said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
ACC will have virtual commencement ceremony
Alvin Community College graduates will still have their graduation ceremony, a news release from the college states, but they won’t take place in person.
The school announced will be two virtual commencement ceremonies, the first for dual-enrollment graduates on May 22 and the second for all other graduates May 23.
Ceremonies will include the individual announcement of each graduate along with their photograph, the certification of graduates and a commencement address from Belle Wheelan, president of Southern Association Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Spring 2020 graduates who want to participate in a traditional ceremony are invited to walk during the fall commencement Dec. 12, the release states.
“I know this is not what students and family look forward to in a graduation ceremony,” ACC President Christal Albrecht said. “But we want to celebrate our students’ accomplishments while also protecting their health and safety.”
