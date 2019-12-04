Angleton Library to close for remodel
The Angleton branch of the Brazoria County Library System will closed Dec. 16 for remodeling, Branch Librarian Layna Lewis said.
It is expected to reopen by the end of January, she said, with the latest possible opening Feb. 2.
The library will be getting new carpet, but first the staff has to remove 70,000 books and shelves, Lewis said.
For those who need to return books, the book drop will remain open for most of the remodeling period. If it closes, residents will be notified of an alternate location to return books, Lewis said.
Residents can also visit any of the Brazoria County libraries or check out books through the e-library while the Angleton branch is closed, Lewis said.
No charges filed against suspected car burglars
No charges have been filed against the people suspected of burglarizing more than two dozen cars last month, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Hotel guests began discovering their vehicle windows broken early in the morning of Nov. 20, Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said. A man and woman are suspected of burglarizing 16 vehicles in five Lake Jackson hotels and another nine vehicles at Clute hotels, Kibodeaux and Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
The couple were arrested later that day in Houston with items that tied them back to the crimes, Kibodeaux said. The agencies have identified the accused burglars but have not charged them, Lankford and Fitch said.
Lankford declined to release their identities.
LJ changes sign law
After passing one reading of an ordinance that would allow towing if violators parked overnight on South Parking Place during the weekends, City Council went back to the drawing board.
Council deleted that first reading Monday night so it wouldn’t be hanging out there forever, by City Manager Bill Yenne’s explanation. They then unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance that would ban parking only during special events.
Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo originally brought the proposition to council because some cars were left in the pavilion area during the monthly farmers market. Right now, there are signs that prohibit overnight parking on South Parking Place during the weekends, but no means for the city to enforce it, he said.
Council will consider the second reading to finalize the ordinance at its next meeting.
