FREEPORT
Man arrested for aggravated assault
Authorities arrested a man after police say he assaulted a woman at 11:32 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Eighth Street.
The suspect and woman ran into each other at the gas station, and the man followed the woman when she left in her vehicle, Freeport police Chief Ray Garivey said. The woman had two children, ages 3 and 2, with her in the vehicle, police said.
The victim stopped at a street construction area where she could not drive any further, at which point the suspect blocked her vehicle in, Garivey said.
The woman exited her vehicle with a knife and punctured a tire on the man’s Ford F-150 to discourage him from following her, Garivey said. Then she got back in her car and tried to maneuver around his vehicle so she could drive away, at which point the Ford struck the back of her vehicle twice before leaving the scene.
There was no indication the woman or children were injured, Garivey said.
Joseph Lee Escamilla was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police found Escamilla at his house, where he admitted to striking the woman’s vehicle only after she punctured his tire, Garivey said.
Fire started in laundry room
A suspect was arrested after a witness called authorities about smoke coming from the laundry room of an apartment complex.
After seeing smoke the witness went to check on the laundry room, where he found the suspect, who “pleaded with him not to call police because he did not want to go to jail,” Garivey said. The suspect then fled the laundry room.
Responding officers found the suspect 8:07 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Avenue J at the back of the apartment complex. When asked, the suspect admitted to starting the fire “so he could stay warm,” Garivey said.
The fire was caught early and there was no extensive damage to the property, Freeport police Chief Ray Garivey said.
Authorities arrested Christian Medina-Flores, 21, and charged him with arson.
Police reports indicate Medina-Flores might not be a resident of the apartment complex.
LAKE JACKSON
Car lands in ditch after collision
A truck and sedan collided on Dixie Drive but no one was seriously injured or arrested.
An accident occurred at 9:49 p.m. Friday when a silver Dodge pick-up traveling south on Dixie Drive turned and collided with a silver Dodge Dart traveling in the opposite direction.
It appeared that the driver of the pick-up truck, a 27-year-old man, was trying to turn into a parking lot and didn’t see the oncoming vehicle, Lake Jackson police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
The truck caught the back end of the Dart, causing the driver of the Dart, a 54-year-old man, to lose control of the vehicle. The Dart ended up in a ditch and was towed, but the truck didn’t show signs of major damage, Lankford said.
The truck had a 21-year-old female passenger. Neither the driver nor passenger were injured. The driver of the Dart complained of chest discomfort, but refused EMS. There was no apparent injury, Lankford said.
The driver of the pick-up truck didn’t receive a citation, but the driver of the Dart was cited for an expired registration, Lankford said.
