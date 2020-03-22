The coronavirus pandemic has caused temporary closures of so many businesses, forcing many people to work from home or, in a lot of cases, leaving them without work at all.
For those who live paycheck to paycheck, the struggle just became very real after state-ordered restrictions of sit-down dining and closures of fitness centers and other businesses.
“We’re really just waiting and seeing,” waitress Nancy Pearson said.
Better known as “Nancy at El Chico,” Pearson has worked at the Brazos Mall restaurant for almost 40 years. The closure of dine-in restaurant services and of Brazos Mall has left her without the job she loves so much.
Before the president of the company decided El Chico should close completely in order to help “flatten the curve” of coronavirus infections, the popular Tex-Mex restaurant offered curbside and takeout services, which Pearson helped with, she said.
“It was shocking to me,” she said of the closure. “I was hoping to be able to still have a job during all this, but I’m accepting — I want this to stop, so you do what you do.”
Javi Lerma of Lake Jackson is trapped in the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
“You don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Lerma said.
Lerma was working nights at the House of Blues and the Revention Music Center in Houston until both places shut down. The closure came “a week before this started” because bands decided to postpone their performances, he said.
Lerma, who has a 3-year-old son, started a morning job Wednesday working as a server at Center Court Pizza & Brew in Clute. He was keeping his evenings open in case a band decided to play a show anyway, he said. There was a possibility of that before Houston’s mayor ordered the closure of bars and restaurants, he said.
“Now I guess I’m gonna pray for that to be over,” he said.
He felt fortunate to have gotten the new position, though, because a lot of his friends in Houston were unable to find any work, he said.
His good fortune didn’t last long.
When Gov. Abbott on Thursday ordered a closure of all dine-in restaurant services through April 3, Center Court reduced its options to carry-out, delivery and curbside services, Center Court owner Kevin Baimbridge. Several employees, including Lerma, had to be laid off, Baimbridge said.
“There’s never certainty in the restaurant business, but I have people who are scared — they don’t know what they’re gonna do — and as a restaurant owner, that’s one of the hardest things to deal with,” Baimbridge said Wednesday.
Everyone’s hope is things eventually return to normal.
Once the pandemic passes, Lerma will return to his jobs in Houston, he said.
Shea Clark of Angleton plans to return to her full-time job at a mother’s day out program in Angleton once it reopens.
The program follows the schedule of Angleton ISD, which means when the school district decided to close, so did the program, leaving Clark without work. The district will be closed at least through April 10.
“I am out of work for five weeks,” she said.
While Clark’s husband works full-time, his paycheck goes toward all the bills, and she’s worried about making ends meet, she said. They have some money in savings, but that will only go so far, she said — and they have two teenagers and a toddler.
“I’m worried about affording healthcare, because that’s our highest bill,” Clark said. “Maintaining food — I know about food banks in local areas, so I’m not afraid to use those, but I’m worried about maintaining our bills right now.”
On Wednesday, Clark went to the former Palais Royal in Angleton to apply for a job with Gordmans, the off-price clothing and home décor retailer taking its place.
“They are hiring temporarily, so I’ll even take a temp job to get me through the five weeks that I’m out,” she said.
Even though the suspension of her job has left her without work for the foreseeable future, Clark finds the program’s decision to shut down “very prudent and needed,” she said — and she looks forward to returning.
“I’ll go back to work once we’re released back to work,” she said. “But I feel for those who need a job now. You can feel the strain and stress on working class families.”
Bartenders, waiters and waitresses like Pearson work for tips, so to not have that cash coming in every day is very difficult, she said.
Pearson will apply for unemployment, seek other job opportunities and pursue a grant through USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, she said.
Pearson will “of course” return to El Chico once it reopens, and she already prepared for its possible closure by stocking up on groceries and household needs, but it’s hard to see those who are not prepared at all, she said.
“I barely slept because I was thinking about this and what was gonna happen,” Pearson said. “A lot of people out there are caught off guard, and there’s only a certain amount of jobs you can get in this town right now.”
