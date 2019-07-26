ANGLETON — A luncheon hosted by the Alpha Delta Kappa honorary sorority for women educators not only brought in area teachers to fellowship with one another while discussing the upcoming school year, but it drove in fundraising that will aid future generations of educators.
Three $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Elizabeth Ebner, Allyson Smith and Gamma Eta, all Angleton High School graduates and students working toward their degrees in education. Each applicant must have 60 school credits completed toward a teaching degree in order to qualify for the scholarship, said Patti Bludau, the Angleton chapter president of the organization.
“This is an absolutely great organization and the support they give to our schools is greatly appreciated,” Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
The Alpha Delta Kappa organization was founded in 1947 as a way for female educators to unite under common goals and promote educational excellence, according to the organization’s mission statement. This year’s event was held at the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church, 237 E. Locust St.
“This is for women who love and cherish our industry,” Bludau said. “It’s a way to keep our toes in the door and our fingers on the pulse.”
Bludau said the Angleton chapter just celebrated its 51st year, and while there are just under 40 members, the organization is growing by “leaps and bounds.”
“This is one of our biggest fundraisers. The community looks forward to it. It’s really the social event of the summer,” Bludau said.
Educator Linda Winder said the organization is able to provide assistance for area schools through monetary donations and other measures. She has been a member of the honorary sorority for nearly 50 years. Winder said the chapter tries to donate to one school each semester. Last year, the group selected Central Elementary and Frontier Elementary.
“One of our biggest goals is taking on these altruistic projects by adopting a school each semester,” Winder said.
The goal is to raise $4,000 during the luncheon so that the Alpha Delta Kappa chapter is able to award scholarships and choose other education projects to donate to, Winder said.
Through ticket sales and a silent auction, area teachers can eat together and socialize while supporting a good cause.
“If we can help in any way we will,” Bludau said. “There are two things teachers love — and that’s snacks and Sonic drinks, so we do that, too. But our goal is to continue to grow.”
Johnnie Jackson, a member of the Brazosport ISD Fidelis chapter, or a sect of the Alpha Delta Kappa for retired teachers, said she’s been involved in the organization for 53 years and still does her best to stay informed.
“What I love about this is being able to give back to the community,” Jackson said. “We have fun together, but we stay also stay informed about new educational trends.”
The organization plans to adopt another school this fall semester, Bludau said, adding the selected school is still under wraps for another few weeks.
