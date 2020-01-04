I’m starting off the new year with encouragement for the youths. Here are eight considerations for success for an older child or teenager.
1) The adult world is easier than being a student because you only have to be successful at one subject — the subject of your career — not seven subjects as in school.
Children know that that’s something they can do because millions of Americans are employed.
2) With the adult world comes more incentives to achieve.
In school, here’s the deal: If you don’t do well, you’re in big trouble.
In the real world, if you do well, you’ll receive raises and promotions, and you’ll get a nice paycheck every couple of weeks.
3) There’s no better time to be inching into adulthood than now.
Today’s world, with the internet and amazing technology, provides more opportunities than previous times in history. With modern kids, the sky is not the limit.
4) Opportunities are enhanced for dedicated children because other children have sidelined themselves with electronics.
Since the world of achievers will be uncrowded, the few who plan ahead and follow-through will rise to the top like gold.
Recently, a young server at a restaurant mentioned she wanted to write a book.
I suggested vision and dedication: “Have a vision for a subject and write one chapter each month, and at the end of 12 months, you’ll have a book. Neglect to write, and at the end of 12 months, you’ll have zero books.”
5) With the Internet, barriers have come down and fewer “rejection slips” mark dead ends.
Yesteryear’s aspiring writers who wrote books, for example, had a small number of publishers to which to submit. Rejection letters from editors doomed their hopes of becoming an author since there was no alternative but self-publishing, categorized as “vanity press.” Many seemed to take that label to mean an author is vain to think his or her work is worthy of print if a recognized publisher didn’t see value in it.
To tell you how tough it was, an editor with a large firm confided in me that in the previous year 2,000 unsolicited manuscripts had been submitted, and 2,000 rejection letters were sent. None were selected for publication.
But now, the giant publishers no longer have the final say. The internet provides a variety of alternatives for publication, marketing and sales. Even self-publishing is less likely to be considered vain.
6) With the internet, one can establish an internet-based business and operate it from anywhere in the world.
I tell computer-savvy teenagers that by having a web company, they can live in France for a month, move to Italy for a month and make their way around the globe since they can operate their business from any location with internet service, including cruise ships.
7) Success is achieved when one produces a lot and shows a little.
Photographers, for example, might take 20 photos, discard 19, and show one. That one merits the professional recognition they need.
When I was a disc jockey and made a public service announcement, I turned on the recorder and left it operating while I did 10 or so takes. I selected the best one and transferred it to be aired. The listening audience had no clue that I had made many mistakes while trying to get it right.
The TV spots we presently see are made the same way. We only see the best of the takes.
So again I write, “Success is producing a lot and showing a little.”
8) Success doesn’t need to be an imposing mountain.
Using writing as an example once more, the lyrics of a song occupy less than half the space of this column. That’s doable, right?
Please write new Christmas carols. We need variety in the mix.
Oh, and by the looks of TV commercials, the field is white unto harvest for writing intelligent lyrics and scripts.
The eight points I’ve made mean children should be encouraged with their entry into the new decade. They need to have vision and dedication because success is within their reach as never before.
