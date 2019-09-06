Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the year Ogg opened.
CLUTE — Staff members who helped open the original T.W. Ogg Elementary School in 1958 returned for a repeat performance Thursday.
Superintendent Danny Massey, along with special guests, snipped the red ribbon in front of the newly opened T.W. Ogg Elementary building, which sits next to where the former school building stood.
Emma Jean Tanner, one of the original Ogg staff members in March 1958, was at the forefront of the ribbon cutting, simulating a pair of scissors with her fingers and smiling.
It is fun to see the school grow and become such an important entity in the community, Tanner said.
“Today’s exciting, but every step of the way has carried with it a certain excitement and growth for me and, hopefully, for students I have taught,” Tanner said.
Tanner accepted the embrace of one of her former fifth-grade students, Melissa Solomon, after the ceremony. Solomon is now a first-grade teacher at the new T.W. Ogg Elementary School.
Massey’s speech turned emotional when mentioning a conversation about Ogg staff he had with Father Jim of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, which sits across Lazy Lane from the school.
“Every single time we are together, he expresses to me how much the Ogg teachers mean to this community,” Massey said, getting choked up.
It is an honor to be a part of a community that puts education at the forefront and sees the need for proper facilities, Massey said.
Construction crews broke ground on the state-of-art school in March 2018 and completed it in time for students to start the school year in the new building last month.
It is the third of five replacement elementary schools included in Brazosport ISD’s 2014 bond program to come into service, following A.P. Beautel Elementary in Lake Jackson two years ago and Freeport Elementary last year.
The timeline of the construction program is a full year ahead of the original schedule with the opening of the new building, Massey said.
The new Ogg building serves pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. The school was designed to provide plenty of natural light and includes a wet lab and a STREAM lab to promote student creativity and critical thinking, Massey said.
In May, voters passed a $267 million bond that will bring additional facility upgrades, including a new Brazoswood High School, Massey said.
“We will continue to keep building beautiful, state-of-the-art facilities for our students and staff,” Massey said.
I am trying to figure out how on Earth T.W. Ogg Elementary could have opened in 1985, when I attended school there K - 6, and by 1985, had graduated from Brazoswood High School 14 years before. By 1985, I had earned a 4-year degree, had been teaching for a number of years, and had just completed a graduate degree. It seems a mathematical impossibility to me. You might want to do some checking; I assure you Ogg opened well before 1985.
