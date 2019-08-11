CLUTE
Man accused of child sex assault
A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child relative in Clute, according to court documents.
A grand jury indicted the 18-year-old suspect on two counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child Thursday, according to the indictment.
It is Facts policy not to name the suspect if doing so could identify the accuser.
The charges stem from late May, when the parents of a boy younger than 14 discovered suspicious activity between him and the suspect, according to court documents.
The parents talked to the suspect and the boy, then reported it to Clute police a week later, court documents state.
Police arrested the suspect June 2, according to online records, and he remains at Brazoria County jail on bonds totaling $56,500.
FREEPORT
Boat passenger airlifted to hospital
The Coast Guard took a 37-year-old man by air to a Houston hospital after the man experienced heart attack symptoms while 34 miles offshore Friday afternoon, officials said.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received word from a charter fishing vessel that a passenger was having a heart attack and was in need of medical assistance, according to a press release.
An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew retrieved the man and took him to Brazosport Medical Center in Freeport. His condition wasn’t known Saturday.
