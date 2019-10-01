ANGLETON
B etween winning a prestigious award and a growth rate of more than 200 percent in the last three years, the future of the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County looks bright and officials are aiming to add more programing for youth.
“It feels really good,” Brazoria County CEO Amber Newman said. “We need places for our teens to go so we are preparing them as well for the next level.”
Newman and staff recently traveled to San Antonio for the Boys and Girls Club of America Southwest Leadership Conference, where the organization received the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures Award for having their organization grow 216 percent in the past three years. The award also came with an $8,000 prize.
The Brazoria County club serves more than 20 campuses across four school districts: Alvin ISD, Angleton ISD, Brazosport ISD and Sweeny ISD. The organization primarily focuses on providing after-school activities and programs for students.
Community support is why the club has been able to grow at such a strong rate, Newman said.
“We are just grateful to have Brazoria County,” she said. “They are really receptive to what we are doing. I wouldn’t want to live in any other community.”
The purpose of the award was to highlight the club’s attendance and she attributes that to the staff and caring community, Newman said.
Parents are putting their kids into club programs because they know they can trust the organization, Newman said.
“When school is out, we say the club is in,” she said. “Our program helps them to be able to know their child is in a safe place. We do really fun activities. It’s learning while having fun.”
Going forward, she wants to offer more educational assistance to children, particularly teenagers, Newman said.
“We are even teaching our members to code,” she said. “We are getting them ready. I think it’s really important. I want us to have a teen center, something for our teens.”
The award is an incredibly kind gesture to the work Newman has done with the club, Director of Operations Meeca Smith said.
“I also see a lot of more energetic staff members coming in and just wanting to do the best for the kids and the community,” she said.
The $8,000 will also help reduce the cost of many of the club’s programs, Smith said.
“It helps supplement some of the costs it takes to do what we do for the kids,” she said. “It also helps alleviate some of the fees that our parents have to pay for our services.
She is looking forward to the club’s future and continuing to provide programming that allows the youth here to have the same chances as children in cities such as Houston, Newman said.
“It means everything,” she said. “We know Houston has a lot of resources. I just want to level the playing field.”
For information on the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County, visit www.bgcbc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.