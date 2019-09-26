ANGLETON — Clute Police Cpl. Tyler Crum was the only person to take the stand Wednesday in the murder trial of Avris Ramon Daggs Jr., but it was the officer’s video footage that served as the star witness.
Crum’s video from the morning of July 21, 2017, when Clute police responded to the fatal shooting of Michael “Mikey” Holmes at an apartment complex off Dixie Drive consumed the day’s proceedings. Footage showed Crum, along with former Clute Police Chief Randy Bratton, responding to the home where Holmes lay shot to death shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Daggs, now 20, is charged with first-degree felony murder in Holmes’ death. He is one of four people prosecutors said were involved in the robbery and shooting at the apartment and the second to stand trial. Jevon Stone pleaded guilty to murder three days after the incident and was sentenced in November to 30 years in prison, court records show.
Prosecutors Sam Kline and Josh Golden questioned Crum about his actions while responding to the incident.
“This was a high-priority type of situation,” Crum testified. “We wanted to clear the scene as quickly as possible.”
A window with broken glass on the first floor of the apartment can be seen as police officers enter the home by kicking in the door, video surveillance showed.
Three teens found inside reacted emotionally to seeing their friend lying in blood on the floor, and after they were detained, Crum went upstairs and through the home attempting to ensure it was clear of danger, he testified.
In doing so, he stepped over the body of Holmes, rifled through a few cabinets and opened some doors. He also commented about seeing gun casings, he said.
Defense attorney Aaron Perry argued Crum’s actions and those of other responding officers contaminated a crime scene and the findings weren’t properly reported. Crum should have let investigators with more experience in crime scene investigations continue to go through the home after he cleared the scene, Perry said.
“Based on your experience and training, did you see what you thought was fresh blood upstairs?” Perry asked Crum.
Crum testified he saw a stain on the floor in an upstairs hallway and commented to Bratton it looked is might be fresh.
“Did you ever report it to anyone but Chief Bratton?” Perry asked.
Crum said he did not.
Larry Ortiz III, who lived in the apartment, testified he fired a gun upstairs after he heard what sounded like pots banging. The defense argued that shot might not have been thoroughly investigated.
Dash camera footage additionally showed a traffic stop made by Crum to a vehicle carrying Daggs and three others in the area of the shooting scene shortly after the incident. Daggs and the passengers complied with Crum’s direction and let him search the car before Crum released them.
Crum testified the teens in the car claimed to be coming from Angleton to pick up Daggs and drove toward the scene when they saw police lights flashing.
Perry asked Crum if someone who’d just committed murder would be calm and comply with police orders, and Crum said they would most likely not.
“Would you characterize that conversation as an in-depth investigation into the occupants of that vehicle?” prosecutors asked Crum, to which he replied he would not.
The prosecution argued there have been cases where guilty parties remain calm and do not admit guilt during routine traffic stops, and assertion affirmed by Crum.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Daggs faces up to life in prison.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. today in the 412th District Court of the Brazoria County Courthouse at 111. E. Locust St.
The two other men accused of taking part in the robbery have trials pending next year. Both are free on bond.
Messiah King, 21, is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies, from a July 21, 2017 event, according to online records. His trial is set for Jan. 27, online records show.
Jordan Pena, 20, faces an aggravated robbery charge with a scheduled trial date of Feb. 24.
