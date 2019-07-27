JONES CREEK — Although construction of a hydrogen pipeline has been approved, Praxair officials say residents shouldn’t even notice it’s there after construction.
Jones Creek Board of alderman approved the construction of a hydrogen pipeline at their meeting last week.
The village will receive $275,000 from the pipeline company, Praxair, and council members have decided that the money received will go toward drainage improvements in the area.
The pipeline will be built under the entirety of Primrose Road, and will be approximately 3600 feet long.
Engineering contractors representing Praxair at the meeting from Wood PLC said there will be no effect to Primrose Road at any time. Both construction and future repairs will be done underground, said Daniel Stringer, an agent with Wood PLC.
It is not expected the pipeline will need maintenance for decades because only non-corrosive hydrogen gas will run through the pipe, Stringer said.
The offer included a non-exclusive agreement, so the village still has complete ownership of the rest of the area under Primrose Road and the board can choose whether to allow future pipelines through that location.
The board also passed a resolution opposing a 25-tank storage facility construction outside of Jones Creek.
The highly debated tank farm would hold light sweet crude oil before exporting to international markets, but residents expressed concerns the village lacked the resources and infrastructure to handle such a big project.
Both the Colt and GulfLink storage facility projects were opposed, but Alderman Corey Thomas voted against the resolution in fear this action will prevent Jones Creek from future dialogue with oil companies.
The Board of Alderman postponed drainage discussion until a meeting next month and decided to move forward with finding an engineering consultant to hire who is an expert on drainage and will be able to help the board make decisions on the necessary improvements.
The board hopes to work with county engineers if possible. If not, it will move forward with finding a consultant, and proposed Randy Stroud who owns a surveying firm in Angleton, as a possible choice.
