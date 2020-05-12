ANGLETON — Angleton High School theater students were dealt a tough hand when they lost their chance to perform their final play, but they hope to perform it as soon as they can for the community instead of UIL judges.
The UIL’s annual one-act play competition would have taken place May 1 and 2 for Class 5A schools, which include Angleton. Like all other UIL events, the one-act play performances went away with the cancellation of in-person classes and large gatherings because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s students still hope to perform their production, but when that might happen —and who will be available to put it on — are open questions as the academic year winds down.
Planning for next year is already underway, Angleton High School Theater Arts Teacher Mary Fournier said. Many students expressed interest in participating next year, but she’s waiting to see what her students’ safest option is, she said.
One foreign exchange student had to go back to her home in Switzerland, Fournier said.
“We did use one student that was a foreign exchange student, Lea Arnold, and she had to go back to Switzerland,” Fournier said. “We just had a sort of Zoom thing, she wasn’t able to join, but all the kids wrote a sweet message to her and sent it her way and posted it on her social media.”
This theater season proved especially difficult because there were a lot of students who were new to theater class this school year, Fournier said. This was their first opportunity to compete in one-act plays.
“Our contest for our zone was scheduled the week after spring break, and we just missed out on that,” Fournier said. “I just want to give them a chance to tell them their story; even if it’s at the beginning of the school year because they worked so hard on it.”
Summer performances are called off, too.
“We were planning on doing ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ for our summer theater performance, but that was postponed,” Fournier said. “We’re waiting to hear back from TEA to get guidelines on how to operate with summer programs.”
The troupe was days away from doing their very first competitive performance, Drama Club President Ciara Long said.
“We never actually got to get started,” the senior said.
She was involved in every theater production this year, she said, and she has been in the one-act plays since freshman year. She greatly misses all of her classmates.
“We’ve been doing Zoom meetings and I helped Mrs. Fournier have auditions, and it was really fun with all of the freshmen involved,” Long said. “We really do miss each other.”
Whenever the UIL show occurs, Long hopes to perform in the show.
“I think I’m the only senior in the cast of the one-act play,” Long said. “So I’m really hoping that we can do it on the 15th before I leave, but we, maybe, wanted to plan a time for me to back and perform it.”
Since this year’s play of choice — “She Kills Monsters” — won’t be used in the competition, Drama Club Treasurer Rachel White said the play will eventually be performed at full length.
“We’re looking at things we cut, but we’re adding some of that stuff back because we’re not on a time limit anymore,” said White, a junior. “But I think we’ll have to do something new for next year’s competition.
Angleton High School Drama Club Secretary Rosalyn Conway, a freshman, is sad to be missing out on her first theater competition.
“I’m sad that it’s cut short ... but also I’m getting many other opportunities because I’m not an upperclassman,” Conway said. “And my role was super fun and just like myself as a person, super small, tiny and spicy.”
She looks forward for the future.
“I’m at least glad that the junior class will have a better year in the future,” Conway said.
Connectivity is a struggle, but cast member and sophomore student Noah Trevor tries to maintain a bond with his classmates.
“When it works, chatting with my classmates is still really fun because we’re all really close friends,” Trevor said.
The class has another Zoom meeting planned to celebrate the end of the year, rather than the regular in-person banquet, Long said.
“We’re also hosting a little banquet through Zoom and it’s going to be really fun,” Long said.
