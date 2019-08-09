ANGLETON — Despite the city’s numerous projects budgeted for the next year, residents won’t be seeing a bump in their tax rate.
Residents will continue to pay 69.7 cents per $100 of appraised property, which is the same rate as the last fiscal year, according to a presentation given by the city.
“The goal was originally to lower the tax rate,” Albert said. But through looking at it closer, City Manager Scott Albert said they weren’t able to do that this time around.
Of the $55,025,919 million allotted for the 2019-20 fiscal year, almost half of it is for certificate of obligation (CO) debt issues for several city improvement projects, Albert said.
The budget is a five percent increase from last year and $22,344,667 of it is from the CO debt issuance, Albert said. But $9.7 million of that was issued last year for this year’s projects, Albert added.
While the budget is divided into seven sections, most of the increase is due to projects from the capital funds section, Albert said.
“The ‘capital funds’ section includes several individual and separate funds. The funds are established to track specific capital or large construction projects,” Albert said in a preliminary budget message. “The individual funds include community development block grants, debt or bond issues, and other construction projects.”
Mayor Jason Perez said the projects being funded are going to allow the city to keep the infrastructure healthy and assets up to date.
The southside water tower construction is one of the biggest projects at $3,347,727 million, Perez said. Council also voted to increase the tank size from 500,000 to 750,000 gallons.
The fire department also needs to replace old vehicles, which are more than 20 years old. The city wants to replace Ladder One and Engineer 4 for $1,000,000 and an additional $200,000 for vehicle parts, according to data from the preliminary budget message.
The police department is asking for 38 body cameras in addition to two new Tahoe trucks, four bicycles and new software for $199,372.
Other projects include advanced metering infrastructure water meters, which are quicker and more accurate, data from the preliminary budget message shows. The meters will cost $3.1 million.
The Freedom Park water well treatment project to control arsenic levels and meet the water demand in a growing city will cost the city $823,000.
All full and part-time city employees will receive a two percent pay raise, which is an increase of $671,093 overall.
