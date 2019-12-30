Several months ago, I found a jewel of a book, “The Texas Almanac: 1857-1879,” on sale at a Houston book store I frequent all-too regularly. I’ve been going through it slowly, looking in particular for articles about Brazoria County I can use in this column, and I’ve found a bunch.
If you read this column regularly, you probably know Robert J. Calder, Brazoria County’s first sheriff, is one of my favorite early residents. This book, which is promised to be “A Compendium of Texas History,” contains Calder’s recollections of the Texas campaign against the Mexican Army in 1836.
He wrote this detailed account at the request of editors preparing publication of “The Texas Almanac,” and his words were printed in the 1861 volume.
While bits of it have been available elsewhere, until the 792-page “Compendium” was reprinted a few months ago, I had never seen Calder’s complete response to that request.
Keep in mind that this is just one of the jewels from the past to be found in the newly reprinted book, so if you’re really interested in the past of our area and of Texas in general, I’d highly recommend that you get a copy of it.
For those who aren’t yet “acquainted” with Robert J. Calder, let me start with a bit of background. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1810, he was only three years old when his father, James H. Calder, died.
Of mixed Scottish and Irish heritage, the boy was reared by his mother and a maternal uncle, moving with them to Kentucky, when he was nine, and living there for the next 13 years.
He was a tall, well-built young man, 22 years of age when the family moved to Stephen F. Austin’s first colony in Texas, settling in what is now Brazoria County during a period of unrest between the colonists and the Mexican government.
Soon after their arrival, he learned that settlers at Brazoria had commandeered a ship and a cannon they planned to take to Anahuac, to aid in the rescue of several prominent Texas residents who were being held prisoner on grounds of treason against the Mexican government.
To reach the open Gulf of Mexico from the ship’s berth at Brazoria, however, the ship would need to pass the Mexican fort at Velasco where a contingent of the Mexican Army was stationed. This led to an event known as the Battle of Velasco, which three years later would be considered the first actual military conflict in the colonists’ fight for Texas independence.
Like most other colonists, particularly those accustomed to the freedoms of the United States’ government, Calder considered this a defense of the colonists’ “rights.” It was also one of a number of their complaints about what they considered the Mexican government’s increasing infringements on their freedom.
Mexican officials, however, were increasingly concerned about the number of colonists flocking into Texas from the United States and Europe to claim land under control of Stephen F. Austin and other empresarios. Their flouting of customs collections and other requirements of the Mexican government were a particular worry.
As a result, Mexican soldiers had built a stockade with two walls, about six feet apart on flat land at Velasco, filling the space between the walls with sand, seashells and soil, to protect the soldiers stationed there. It was their duty to regulate ship traffic coming and going on the Brazos River.
To back up their demands, they had built another embankment at the center of this installation, mounting a nine-pound cannon on a swivel, designed to guard the entrance to the river. A flaw in the design, however, resulted in the gun’s proving useless when it needed to be pointed down at ships already on the river near the stockade.
A customs house had been built on the Trinity River, rather than on the Brazos. Mexican troops were under the command of John Davis Bradburn, a former U.S. citizen who was serving as a Mexican military officer.
Considered by the Texans to be arrogant and high-handed, Bradburn had arrested several well-known colonists, including William Barret Travis and Patrick Jack, letting the Texans know that these men faced execution.
This was a fate about 150 of their friends and fellow colonists refused to countenance. Leaders of the outraged settlers roused support from their fellow colonists to come to their aid, resulting in a brief exchange of fire with Mexican troops.
The Texians then withdrew, drawing up a document known as the Turtle Bayou Resolutions, in which they set out their demands. These stated the Texians’ support of Mexican General Santa Anna’s uprising in the country’s interior and urged others to join in the confrontation at Anahuac.
Brazoria residents voted to back Santa Anna in his uprising. They appointed Henry Austin to lead the local militia, which had loaded a cannon aboard the ship Brazoria, to go to the aid of those facing the Mexican troops at Anahuac.
About 40 of the colonists boarded the Brazoria to sail down the Brazos, expecting to pass the Mexican fort at the river’s mouth and sail across the Gulf to aid their cohorts in Anahuac, some 25 miles distant.
The Mexican troops at Fort Velasco were under orders to stop them. To help prevent this, a number of Texas militiamen marched to the vicinity of the fort in order to aid those aboard the ship, circling the fort and using 3-inch cypress-limb shields on moveable legs for protection as they approached on the treeless flat land surrounding it.
By the time Calder reached the scene, the Mexican troops had run out of ammunition, the firefight was over, and he was assigned to stand guard at the fort until the Mexican troops there finally surrendered.
After extended negotiations, the Mexican troops were given permission to sail to Matamoros and to retain their arms, ammunition, and baggage, as well as provisions they would need for the journey.
The Texians retained custody of the cannon and the fort’s swivel gun, and pledged to provide good treatment and hospitality to the sixteen Mexican soldiers who had been wounded in the battle. Five Mexican troops and seven Texians had been killed in the fight, and 14 of the Texians were wounded.
During the relatively peaceful period that followed, the altercation at Velasco, Calder held several positions in civil service. He was among eighteen young Brazoria men who organized a military company in 1835 and was named to serve as second lieutenant of the group, which was led by James W. Fannin.
In Calder’s written recollections of the Texas campaign of 1836, he wrote that he would share “only what I saw and heard, and shall assume the responsibility of making such comments” as he felt were needed.
Although he was a captain in the army, he noted that he was asked on only one occasion during the campaign for his opinion. He added that “the Commander-in-chief adopted the reverse of the old adage that, “In a multitude of counselors there is safety … (especially in war).”
This course “in doing away with war councils makes the necessity of comment doubly strong on the part of those who now are called upon to revisit the fields on which the flag of Texian liberty was planted,” he said.
He and other soldiers had learned the fate of the gallant defenders of the Alamo about sunset on the day they retreated from Gonzales to the Colorado River, he said. During this retreat they were “joined daily by volunteers from the country west of the Trinity, but by very few (from) east of that stream.”
At that point, he said, about 150 men were left at Dewees’s ferry, while the main army camped for several days opposite Beason’s, about a mile from the east bank of the Colorado River. This included Calder’s company, along with a detachment from that of Captain Splann, under command of Major Benjamin F. Smith.
About an hour later, they learned the enemy was close, and Calder’s detachment had barely arrived at the east side of the river when some enemy stragglers could be seen on the other side. The Texas troops fired at them with little effect, as “they were beyond ordinary rifle-range,” Calder wrote.
Next week: Calder believes Sam Houston’s encampment order was for “discipline.”
