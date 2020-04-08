LAKE JACKSON
The Stay Safe at Home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t slowed the number of people looking for a new home to stay safe in.
Patricia Rodriguez, owner and broker of Ambassador Realty in Lake Jackson, said “it’s inevitable” the virus and related job losses eventually will hurt the housing market, but it hasn’t yet.
Surfside Beach-based Realtor Suzan Zachariah has seen anecdotal evidence of problems, but believes the area market will remain solid.
“Sure, there have been a couple of people changing their minds, but otherwise I’ll have to admit that sales this March were higher than last March,” she said. “I really do believe that people will be buying more because we’re so close to Houston, and they want to get away from all of that.”
One of the ways Realtors are keeping people connected to available homes is by providing virtual tours. While the option is not new, it has grown in popularity in recent years — and now it is a necessity.
Jennifer Auer, CEO of Auer Realty Group, has been conducting business virtually for several years, she said. Several of Auer’s clients have moved over long distances — such as from California to Richmond — without having the time to travel back and forth to see potential homes in person, so she’s done virtual tours and virtual final walk-throughs via FaceTime, she said.
“There’s not a whole lot that we’re changing in the way we do day-to-day things, because we’ve done virtual touring before,” Auer said. “We’ve done videos for homes and put them on Facebook and things like that. There may be more of that that we’re doing now because people want to social distance … but we’ve been doing all of that all along.”
Ambassador Realty has also conducted virtual business for several years — but not with virtual tours, and nothing to this scale, Rodriguez said.
A big difference is that with a virtual tour, conducted via FaceTime or video recording, the Realtor is the one walking throughout the house, opening cabinets and closets, and showing all the little details clients need to see, Rodriguez said.
“That’s what they’d do if they were here themselves,” she said.
For those cases in which buyers want to see a home in person, Realtors are taking precautions by limiting the number of people allowed in at one time and requesting prospective buyers not touch anything.
Ambassador Realty asks no more than two people at a time enter a house with their agent, Rodriguez said. If multiple people show up to look at a house, it’s still limited to two at a time — and it’s not specific to Ambassador Realty, she said.
“The National Association of Realtors and the Texas Association of Realtors are asking all agents to abide by that because of what’s going on,” Rodriguez said.
Prospective buyers are asked to remove their shoes and sanitizer is provided, as well as gloves for the agent to use for turning lights on or off and opening or closing doors, she said.
Those seeing the house are asked not to touch anything, and the same is true for Auer: she takes care of all the lights and doors, and makes sure her clients sanitize their hands before leaving the house, she said.
Virtual tours can actually be more intrusive than having prospective buyers visit someone’s home, she said.
Normally, homeowners are told to put away family pictures and try to depersonalize the house somewhat, so prospective buyers can better visualize the home as theirs — but now, there’s another angle to consider, she said.
“You don’t want your children’s pictures online for the entire world to see,” Rodriguez said. “With a video tour, you want all of that gone, and it’s for the safety of your family and your kids.”
There’s also more work involved to prep for a video tour, she said.
“When people walk in the house themselves, they go, ‘Oh, I got a kid, it’s no big deal,’ but when they’re watching it from their home and they see it on video, they’re going, ‘Why didn’t they clean their house before they took that video?’” Rodriguez said. “It’s just a whole different perspective.”
However, not all of the buying process can be done virtually — yet.
Closings generally still have to be done in person, because all paperwork has to be signed by a notary, Auer said.
Title companies are limiting the number of people that can be present for a closing. Some of Auer’s clients have done closings where just the client and the closer were present, in an office or even in the client’s home, and Auer did not attend, she said.
Some title companies have their closers doing online training to be able to provide an online notary, which would negate the necessity of closing in person, Rodriguez said.
“The Realtors, lenders and title companies all have to work together to make this happen,” she said. “And we are doing it.”
