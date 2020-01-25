SWEENY — Police called off a search for a man who refused to pull over for a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit that ended in a crash and abandonment of a 3-year-old, officials say.
The chase began on FM 1301 at 2:15 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a car driving 15 mph over the limit, Pct. 4 Constable James Brawner said.
The man driving a red 2013 Ford Focus turned southbound onto FM 524, he said. The constable pursued him down 524 to Highway 35, then CR 331, CR 332 and finally CR 809, Brawner said.
The vehicle crashed at a dead end on CR 809, he said.
The man ran out of the car, leaving a 3-year-old child inside, Brawner said. The child went to the hospital as a precaution but is not believed to be hurt, he said.
They located the child’s mother and discovered the man’s identity by who the child was supposed to be with at the time, Brawner said.
Officers set a perimeter and used a K9 officer to search for the man, who is 23 with a previous address in Wharton, Brawner said. Eventually, the K9 lost the man’s scent and the search was called off, he said.
As the man ran away from the car, deputies reported he dropped a bag, and after picking it up, left a small bag of marijuana behind, Brawner said.
The man is expected to be charged with felony evading arrest, endangering a child, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, Brawner said.
No officers were injured, he said. Texas Department of Public Safety, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Constable’s Office, Brawner said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.